Lirik Lagu
Terjamahan Lirik Lagu Golden Hour - JVKE yang Pernah Viral di TikTok
Berikut ini lirik lagu golden hour yang dipoperkan oleh JVKE yang sempat viral di TikTok. Lirik lagu golden hour ditulis sendiri oleh JVKE
Penulis: Tartila Abidatu Safira
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu golden hour yang dipoperkan oleh JVKE, sempat viral di TikTok.
Lirik lagu golden hour ditulis sendiri oleh JVKE, musisi asal Amerika Serikat.
Tidak hanya di TikTok, lagu golden hour juga banyak di-cover di YouTube maupun Instagram.
Lagu golden hour rilis pada 15 Juli 2022.
Simak lirik lagu golden hour - JVKE:
It was just two lovers
Sittin' in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin' for each other
Pink and orange skies, feelin' super childish, no Donald Glover
Missed call from my mother
Like, "Where you at tonight?"
Got no alibi, I was all alone
With the love of my life
She's got glitter for skin
My radiant beam in the night
I don't need no light to see you
Shine
It's your golden hour
You slow down time
In your golden hour
We were just two lovers
Feet up on the dash, drivin' nowhere fast, burnin' through the summer
Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power
Minutes feel like hours
She knew she was the baddest
Can you even imagine fallin' like I did?
For the love of my life
She's got glow on her face
A glorious look in her eyes
My angel of light
I was all alone with the love of my life
She's got glitter for skin
My radiant beam in the night
I don't need no light to see you
Shine
It's your golden hour
You slow down time
In your golden hour
Terjemahannya:
tu hanya dua kekasih
Duduk di mobil, mendengarkan Blonde, saling jatuh cinta
Langit merah muda dan oranye, terasa sangat kekanak-kanakan, tidak ada Donald Glover
Panggilan tak terjawab dari ibuku
Seperti, "Di mana Anda malam ini?"
Tidak punya alibi, aku sendirian
Dengan cinta dalam hidupku
Dia punya glitter untuk kulit
Sinar pancaranku di malam hari
Aku tidak butuh cahaya untuk melihatmu