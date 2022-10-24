Terjamahan Lirik Lagu Golden Hour - JVKE yang Pernah Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu golden hour yang dipoperkan oleh JVKE, sempat viral di TikTok.

Lirik lagu golden hour ditulis sendiri oleh JVKE, musisi asal Amerika Serikat.

Tidak hanya di TikTok, lagu golden hour juga banyak di-cover di YouTube maupun Instagram.

Lagu golden hour rilis pada 15 Juli 2022.

Simak lirik lagu golden hour - JVKE:

It was just two lovers

Sittin' in the car, listening to Blonde, fallin' for each other

Pink and orange skies, feelin' super childish, no Donald Glover

Missed call from my mother

Like, "Where you at tonight?"

Got no alibi, I was all alone

With the love of my life

She's got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don't need no light to see you

Shine

It's your golden hour

You slow down time

In your golden hour

We were just two lovers

Feet up on the dash, drivin' nowhere fast, burnin' through the summer

Radio on blast, make the moment last, she got solar power

Minutes feel like hours

She knew she was the baddest

Can you even imagine fallin' like I did?

For the love of my life

She's got glow on her face

A glorious look in her eyes

My angel of light

I was all alone with the love of my life

She's got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don't need no light to see you

Shine

It's your golden hour

You slow down time

In your golden hour

Terjemahannya:

tu hanya dua kekasih

Duduk di mobil, mendengarkan Blonde, saling jatuh cinta

Langit merah muda dan oranye, terasa sangat kekanak-kanakan, tidak ada Donald Glover

Panggilan tak terjawab dari ibuku

Seperti, "Di mana Anda malam ini?"

Tidak punya alibi, aku sendirian

Dengan cinta dalam hidupku

Dia punya glitter untuk kulit

Sinar pancaranku di malam hari

Aku tidak butuh cahaya untuk melihatmu