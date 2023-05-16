Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Looking at Me - Sabrina Carpenter: They Looking at Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Looking at Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Diketahui, lagu Looking at Me dirlis pada tahun 2019 dan merupakan single dalam album Singular Act II.

Audio lagu Looking at Me telah dirilis pada 19 Juli 2019 di YouTube Sabrina Carpenter.

Lirik Lagu Looking at Me - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]

Oh

Oh, yeah

[Verse 1]

Did I catch your attention?

You look like you lost your breath, huh

When I circle the room, you an owl, you gon' twist your head

Don't you come at me green with an attitude

When my lips and my soles are red

If I leave you behind, you can look for the broken necks

No, no

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I've been here once or twice

Never worry 'bout the eyes (Come on)

[Chorus]

Don't just stand there staring, honey

Try to move your feet

If you think they looking at you

They looking at me

I could make it nice and easy

I'ma take the lead

They ain't even looking at you, baby

They looking at me

[Post-Chorus]

They looking at me

Yeah, yeah, they looking at me

[Verse 2]

Yes, I'm young for a teacher, I'll teach you what you don't know

(I can teach you the things that you wanna know)

But I can't give it up all at once, you would overdose

Don't you bring any bull in the room tonight

It's a whole new rodeo

It could be you and me, but you know that I'll steal the show

Oh (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I've been here once or twice

(I've been here once or twice, babe)

Never worry 'bout the eyes

Never worry 'bout the eyes (Come on)

[Chorus]

Don't just stand there staring, honey

Try to move your feet

If you think they looking at you

They looking at me

I could make it nice and easy

I'ma take the lead (I'ma takin' the lead)

They ain't even looking at you, baby

They looking at me

[Post-Chorus]

They looking at me

(No, no, no, no)

Yeah, yeah, they looking at me (Looking at me)

But they looking at me, babe (Looking at me)

'Cause they looking at me, baby

[Bridge]

Looking at me

Looking at me (Hey)

If I leave you behind, you can look for the broken necks

(Don't you)