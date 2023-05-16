Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Looking at Me - Sabrina Carpenter: They Looking at Me

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Looking at Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter dan telah dirlis pada tahun 2019.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Looking at Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Diketahui, lagu Looking at Me dirlis pada tahun 2019 dan merupakan single dalam album Singular Act II.

Audio lagu Looking at Me telah dirilis pada 19 Juli 2019 di YouTube Sabrina Carpenter.

Lirik Lagu Looking at Me - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Intro]
Oh
Oh, yeah

[Verse 1]
Did I catch your attention?
You look like you lost your breath, huh
When I circle the room, you an owl, you gon' twist your head
Don't you come at me green with an attitude
When my lips and my soles are red
If I leave you behind, you can look for the broken necks
No, no

[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause I've been here once or twice
Never worry 'bout the eyes (Come on)

[Chorus]
Don't just stand there staring, honey
Try to move your feet
If you think they looking at you
They looking at me
I could make it nice and easy
I'ma take the lead
They ain't even looking at you, baby
They looking at me

[Post-Chorus]
They looking at me
Yeah, yeah, they looking at me

[Verse 2]
Yes, I'm young for a teacher, I'll teach you what you don't know
(I can teach you the things that you wanna know)
But I can't give it up all at once, you would overdose
Don't you bring any bull in the room tonight
It's a whole new rodeo
It could be you and me, but you know that I'll steal the show
Oh (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause I've been here once or twice
(I've been here once or twice, babe)
Never worry 'bout the eyes
Never worry 'bout the eyes (Come on)

[Chorus]
Don't just stand there staring, honey
Try to move your feet
If you think they looking at you
They looking at me
I could make it nice and easy
I'ma take the lead (I'ma takin' the lead)
They ain't even looking at you, baby
They looking at me

[Post-Chorus]
They looking at me
(No, no, no, no)
Yeah, yeah, they looking at me (Looking at me)
But they looking at me, babe (Looking at me)
'Cause they looking at me, baby

[Bridge]
Looking at me
Looking at me (Hey)
If I leave you behind, you can look for the broken necks
(Don't you)

