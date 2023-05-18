Chord Gitar Give Me Your Forever - Zack Tabudlo, Dimainkan dari Kunci C

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar Give Me Your Forever dari Zack Tabudlo, dimainkan dari kunci C. Petikan liriknya yakni "I want you to know, I love you the most."

Give Me Your Forever merupakan lagu dari Zack Tabudlo.

Lagu Give Me Your Forever dirilis pada tahun 2021.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Give Me Your Forever - Zack Tabudlo:

Intro: C C F F Am G F F

C

Do you remember

C F

When we were young you were always with your friends

F Am

Wanted to grab your hands and run away from them

G F F

I knew that it was time to tell you how I feel

C

So, I made a move I took your hand

C F

My heart was beating loud like I've never felt before

F Am

You were smiling at me like you wanted more

G F F

I think you're the one I've never seen before

Chorus

C

I want you to know

C

I love you the most

F F

I'll always be there right by your side

Am G

'Cuz baby, you're always in my mind

F F

Just give me your forever (give me your forever)

C

I want you to know

C

That you'll be the one

F F

And I'll be the guy who'll be on his knee

Am

To say I love you

G

And I need you

F F

And say I'd die for you (just give me your forever)

C

I never knew

C

It would be possible

F

For you to be with me

F Am

'Cuz you love someone else back in '73

G F F

I was so jealous seeing you with him

C C F

Oh baby, I know that I can treat you better back in those nights

F Am

Oh you wouldn't cry from his stupid lies

G F F

Oh baby, I was there watching wishing you to be mine

C

I want you to know

C

I love you the most

F F

I'll always be there by your side

Am G

'Cuz baby you're always in my mind

F F

Just give me your forever (give me your forever)

C

I want you to know

C

That you'll be the one

F F

And I'll be the guy who'll be on his knees

Am

To say I love you

G

And I need you

F

And say I'd die for you

F

(Just give me your forever)

C

Do you remember

C

I was on the aisle

F

Waiting for you babe

F

Saw you in your gown

Am

I was crying all my tears

G F

I told myself that you are the one

F

(You are the one)

C

I want you to know

C

I love you the most

F F

I'll always be there right by your side

Am G

'Cuz baby, you're always in my mind

F F

Just give me your forever (give me your forever)

C

I want you to know

C

That you'll be the one

F F

And I'll be the guy who'll be on his knees

Am

To say I love you

G

And I need you (just give me your forever)

F

And say I'd die for you

F

(Just give me your forever)

Outro

F

Just give me your forever

C

Just give me your forever

