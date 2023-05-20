Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Lie - NF: I Heard You Told Your Friends That I'm Just Not Your Type
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lie yang dipopulerkan oleh NF. Rapper asal Amerika, NF telah merilis lagu 'Lie' pada tahun 2017, lalu.
Farrah Putri Affifah
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lie yang dipopulerkan oleh NF.
Rapper asal Amerika, NF telah merilis lagu 'Lie' pada tahun 2017, lalu.
Namun lagu 'Lie' milik NF ini tengah viral di TikTok.
Beberapa pengguna TikTok membuat konten dengan menggunakan lagu 'Lie' ini.
Berikut Lirik Lagu Lie yang Dinyanyikan oleh NF:
I heard you told your friends that I'm just not your type
If that's how you really feel, then why'd you call last night?
You say all I ever do is just control your life
But how you gonna lie like that, how you gonna lie like that?
Yeah, I heard you said I ain't the type for you
I don't regret it though, I learned from it
They should have you locked up for all the time you stole from us
Took you out when I had no money
Only person that you ever cared about was you, that's why it's so funny
You want somebody that'll keep you warm at night, then tell me, why you actin' cold to me?
You ain't the only one to blame, no
I'm the one that made you rich when I bought every lie you sold to me
Yeah, heard you threw away the pictures
But you still got the memories of us, so I guess that don't really make a difference
Flippin' through 'em in your head
Got you texting me all hours any night
Yeah, you told me that you needed distance
What's the deal with you?
You say you want a man that keeps it real
Then why you mad when I get real with you?
You want someone to pay the bills for you
Went from feelin' you, now I feel for you, liar
I heard you told your friends that I'm just not your type
If that's how you really feel, then why'd you call last night?
You say all I ever do is just control your life
But how you gonna lie like that, how you gonna lie like that?
Look, let me guess, you want to stay friends?
Tellin' people that's how we been?
Tellin' everybody, yeah that we was barely speakin'
All this kinda funny, why'd you call me every day then?
It's immaturity, you goin' off the deep end
You just want somebody you can chill and get some drinks with, cool
Then don't hit me on the weekend, tellin' me
You missed the way we talked and how I listen, yeah
Why you playin' with my mind, huh?
Why you playin' with my time, huh?
Told me we should let it go and put it all behind us
That's what I did, now you askin' me what I done, I was
Waitin' for this day, I saw it comin'
I think you just like attention, tryna tell me all your problems
I got issues of my own, I ain't got time for all this drama
You told me that you don't really wanna talk, then why you callin', huh?
I heard you told your friends that I'm just not your type
If that's how you really feel, then why'd you call last night?
You say all I ever do is just control your life
But how you gonna lie like that, how you gonna lie like that?
How you gonna lie, how you gonna lie like that?
Baby how you gonna lie, how you gonna lie like that?
How you gonna lie, baby, how you gonna lie like that?
No, no, how you gonna lie like that?
I heard you told your friends that I'm just not your type
If that's how you really feel, then why'd you call last night?
You say all I ever do is just control your life
But how you gonna lie like that, how you gonna lie like that?
Tell me how you 'bout to lie like that
Tell me how you 'bout to lie like that
Terjemahan Lagu Lie yang Dinyanyikan oleh NF:
Aku mendengar kamu memberi tahu teman kamu bahwa saya bukan tipe kamu
Jika itu yang benar-benar kamu rasakan, lalu kenapa kamu menelepon tadi malam?
Kamu mengatakan semua yang pernah aku lakukan hanyalah mengendalikan hidupmu
Tapi bagaimana kamu akan berbohong seperti itu, bagaimana kamu akan berbohong seperti itu?