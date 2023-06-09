Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Show - Niall Horan: If Everything Was Easy, Nothing Ever Broke

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Show yang dipopulerkan oleh Niall Horan.

Lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Show - Niall Horan. 

Lagu The Show adalah album studio ketiga yang dirilis oleh Niall Horan.

Lagu The Show adalah album studio ketiga yang dirilis oleh Niall Horan.

Lagu The Show tersebut telah dirilis melalui Capitol Records pada hari ini, Jumat 9 Juni 2023.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Show- Niall Horan:

Life is like a board game some of the time
Mistakes and heartbreaks are no crime
But there's a lot we've been through under broken skies
You got plans? better hurry, 'cause time flies

Hold tight, get ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know?
How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?
How to paint a smile? Yeah, how would we know?

How good we have it, though? Ooh

Life is like a dance floor some of the time (Life is like a dance floor some of the time)
Dancing with the stars on every night
Gravity comes and surrounds, surrounds, surrounds you again
It's all fun and games until the party ends

Hold tight, get ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know?

How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?
How to paint a smile? Yeah, how would we know?
How good we have it, though?

Looking at the sun our whole life
Looking at this set our whole life
Getting blinded, getting blinded by the lights
Ooh, and we're still not ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know?
How to fix your tears? How to fake a show?

