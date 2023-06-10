Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yesterday - The Beatles: All My Troubles Seemed so Far Away

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yesterday yang dipopulerkan grup musik The Beatles.

Chord Gitar dan lirik lagu Yesterday yang dipopulerkan oleh The Beatles. 

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yesterday yang dipopulerkan oleh The Beatles.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album Help! (UK) yang dirilis pada 13 September 1965.

Dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang pecahnya suatu hubungan cinta.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yesterday - The Beatles:

[Verse 1]
F                 Em7        A7        Dm           Dm/C
Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away

Bb C7     F          F/E         Dm          G7            Bb                  F F
Now it looks as though they're here to stay, oh I believe in yesterday

[Verse 2]
F                Em7        A7         Dm      Dm/C
Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be

Bb  C7   F            F/E         Dm         G7           Bb               F F
There's a shadow hanging over me, oh yesterday came suddenly

[Chorus]
Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C     Bb       Gm                 C      F
Why she had to go I don't know, she wouldn't say

Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C     Bb       Gm                 C      F
I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday

[Verse 3]
F      Em7         A7          Dm             Dm/C
Yesterday, love was such an easy game to play

Bb      C7            F           F/E    Dm     G7     Bb      F F
Now I need a place to hide away, oh I believe in yesterday

[Chorus]
Em7  A7   Dm   Dm/C    Bb       Gm          C          F
Why she had to go I don't know, she wouldn't say

Em7 A7     Dm  Dm/C    Bb        Gm         C          F
I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday

[Verse]
F        Em7        A7           Dm                Dm/C
Yesterday, love was such an easy game to play

Bb            C7          F      F/E    Dm     G7      Bb        F F
Now I need a place to hide away, oh I believe in yesterday

[Outro]
Dm     G7      Bb       F F
mm mm mm mm mm mm mmmmmmmmm

