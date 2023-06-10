Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Yesterday - The Beatles: All My Troubles Seemed so Far Away

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yesterday yang dipopulerkan oleh The Beatles.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album Help! (UK) yang dirilis pada 13 September 1965.

Dalam lagu ini menceritakan tentang pecahnya suatu hubungan cinta.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Still Into You - Paramore: But I’m Into You

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Yesterday - The Beatles:

[Verse 1]

F Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C

Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away

Bb C7 F F/E Dm G7 Bb F F

Now it looks as though they're here to stay, oh I believe in yesterday

[Verse 2]

F Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C

Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be

Bb C7 F F/E Dm G7 Bb F F

There's a shadow hanging over me, oh yesterday came suddenly

[Chorus]

Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C Bb Gm C F

Why she had to go I don't know, she wouldn't say

Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C Bb Gm C F

I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday

[Verse 3]

F Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C

Yesterday, love was such an easy game to play

Bb C7 F F/E Dm G7 Bb F F

Now I need a place to hide away, oh I believe in yesterday

[Chorus]

Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C Bb Gm C F

Why she had to go I don't know, she wouldn't say

Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C Bb Gm C F

I said something wrong, now I long for yesterday

[Verse]

F Em7 A7 Dm Dm/C

Yesterday, love was such an easy game to play

Bb C7 F F/E Dm G7 Bb F F

Now I need a place to hide away, oh I believe in yesterday

[Outro]

Dm G7 Bb F F

mm mm mm mm mm mm mmmmmmmmm

(Tribunnews.com)