Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye ft Kimbra

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Somebody That I Used To Know yang dinyanyikan oleh Gotye ft Kimbra.

Wouter "Wally" De Backer atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama panggung Gotye adalah seorang penyanyi, penulis lagu, musisi dan multi-instrumentalis berkebangsaan Belgia-Australia.

Sementara, Kimbra Lee Johnson, atau yang lebih dikenal sebagai Kimbra, adalah seorang Penyanyi Selandia Baru yang berbasis di Melbourne, Australia.

Lirik lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye ft Kimbra

[Gotye:]

Now and then I think of when we were together

Like when you said you felt so happy you could die

Told myself that you were right for me

But felt so lonely in your company

But that was love and it's an ache I still remember

You can get addicted to a certain kind of sadness

Like resignation to the end, always the end

So when we found that we could not make sense

Well you said that we would still be friends

But I'll admit that I was glad that it was over

But you didn't have to cut me off

Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing

And I don't even need your love

But you treat me like a stranger and that feels so rough

No you didn't have to stoop so low

Have your friends collect your records and then change your number

I guess that I don't need that though

Now you're just somebody that I used to know

Now you're just somebody that I used to know

Now you're just somebody that I used to know

[Kimbra:]

Now and then I think of all the times you screwed me over

But had me believing it was always something that I'd done

But I don't wanna live that way

Reading into every word you say

You said that you could let it go

And I wouldn't catch you hung up on somebody that you used to know

[Gotye:]

But you didn't have to cut me off

Make out like it never happened and that we were nothing

And I don't even need your love

But you treat me like a stranger and that feels so rough

No you didn't have to stoop so low

Have your friends collect your records and then change your number

I guess that I don't need that though

Now you're just somebody that I used to know

Somebody

(I used to know)

Somebody

(Now you're just somebody that I used to know)

Somebody

(I used to know)

Somebody

(Now you're just somebody that I used to know)

(I used to know)

(That I used to know)

(I used to know)

Somebody

Lirik terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia lagu Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye ft Kimbra