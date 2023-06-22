Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want - The Smiths.

Verse1:

Dmaj A D A

Good times for a change

F#m G A A

See the look I've had could make a good man turn bad

G A D A Gmaj7

So please please please let me let me let me....let me

A Bm Gmaj7 A

get what I want this time.

Verse2:

Dmaj7 A D A

Haven't had a dream in a long time

F#m G A A

See the life I've had could make a good man bad

G A D A Gmaj7

So for once in my life let me get what I want

A Bm

Lord knows it would be the first time

Gmaj7 A D D7

Lord knows it would be the first time

Instrumental and outro:

G A D A Gmaj7

G A D D7 F#m BmG Dmaj7 A

