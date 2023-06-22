Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want - The Smiths

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want yang dipopulerkan oleh band asal Inggris The Smiths.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want - The Smiths
YouTube The Smiths
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want - The Smiths. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want yang dipopulerkan oleh band asal Inggris The Smiths.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album kompilasi Hatful of Hollow dan Louder Than Bombs.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar What Can I Do - The Corrs: What Can I Do To Make You Love Me

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want - The Smiths:

Verse1:

Dmaj   A    D         A

Good times for a change

F#m          G              A                                 A

See the look I've had could make a good man turn bad

G            A             D           A                    Gmaj7

So please please please let me let me let me....let me

A      Bm   Gmaj7        A

get what I want this time.

Verse2:

Dmaj7     A          D               A

Haven't had a dream in a long time

F#m           G             A                  A

See the life I've had could make a good man bad

G         A             D        A                   Gmaj7

So for once in my life let me get what I want

A                      Bm

Lord knows it would be the first time

Gmaj7        A        D             D7

Lord knows it would be the first time

Instrumental and outro:

G A D A Gmaj7

G A D D7 F#m BmG Dmaj7 A

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
The Smiths
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kabel Fleksibel Power On Off Volume Caterpillar Cat S61 Camera Flash Flexible Cable
    Kabel Fleksibel Power On Off Volume Caterpillar Cat S61 Camera Flash Flexible Cable
    Rp200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Cincin Ring Batu Permata Giok Jadeite Jade Type A JDT031 Natural Green Origin Burma
    Cincin Ring Batu Permata Giok Jadeite Jade Type A JDT031 Natural Green Origin Burma
    Rp600.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Kaca LCD Depan Touchscreen Hape Outdoor Blackview BV9000 Pro New Original Front Glass
    Kaca LCD Depan Touchscreen Hape Outdoor Blackview BV9000 Pro New Original Front Glass
    Rp250.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Rumah 2 Lantai di Duren Sawit, Jl. Laut Arafuru, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah 2 Lantai di Duren Sawit, Jl. Laut Arafuru, Jakarta Timur
    Rp10 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    RUMAH MINIMALIS HARGA MURAH 400 JUTAAN DEKAT CANDI PRAMBANAN
    RUMAH MINIMALIS HARGA MURAH 400 JUTAAN DEKAT CANDI PRAMBANAN
    Rp499.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH CANTIK DENGAN HARGA TERJANGKAU DI SECANG MAGELANG
    RUMAH CANTIK DENGAN HARGA TERJANGKAU DI SECANG MAGELANG
    Rp215.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH CANTIK MINIMALIS DEKAT DEKAT CANDI BOROBUDUR
    RUMAH CANTIK MINIMALIS DEKAT DEKAT CANDI BOROBUDUR
    Rp391.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    RUMAH MODERN 2 LANTAI MURAH DEKAT RINGROAD SELATAN KASIHAN BANTUL
    RUMAH MODERN 2 LANTAI MURAH DEKAT RINGROAD SELATAN KASIHAN BANTUL
    Rp488.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH CANTIK SIAP HUNI BOANUS PAGAR 700JTAN
    RUMAH CANTIK SIAP HUNI BOANUS PAGAR 700JTAN
    Rp750.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Toko Leedscreen
    Toko Leedscreen
    Rp1.400.000
    Jambi, Jambi
    CLUSTER Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang
    CLUSTER Cendana Spark Lippo Cikarang
    Rp840.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Benelli Patagonian Eagle 250cc (2019)
    Benelli Patagonian Eagle 250cc (2019)
    Rp36.600.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Sepeda Fitness Orbitrek TL-8290 - Bekasi
    Sepeda Fitness Orbitrek TL-8290 - Bekasi
    Rp3.100.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Batu Bacan Palamea BC037 Ikatan Perak Kokoh
    Batu Bacan Palamea BC037 Ikatan Perak Kokoh
    Rp750.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Hape Mewah Blackberry BB P9982 P'9982 Porsche Design Seken Mulus
    Hape Mewah Blackberry BB P9982 P'9982 Porsche Design Seken Mulus
    Rp1.750.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Hape Jadul Sony Ericsson M600 M600i Fullset Original
    Hape Jadul Sony Ericsson M600 M600i Fullset Original
    Rp350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    MOBIL BEKAS MULUS MAZDA CX-5 2.5 TOURING 2015 Abu KM 74Rb-Jakarta Barat
    MOBIL BEKAS MULUS MAZDA CX-5 2.5 TOURING 2015 Abu KM 74Rb-Jakarta Barat
    Rp249.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Jasa Saluran Mampet Banjaran Dijamin Lancar
    Jasa Saluran Mampet Banjaran Dijamin Lancar
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    MOBIL BEKAS MULUS MAZDA CX-3 GT 2.0 AT 2019 - JAKARTA BARAT
    MOBIL BEKAS MULUS MAZDA CX-3 GT 2.0 AT 2019 - JAKARTA BARAT
    Rp295.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Cetak Kartu Member Card Mulai 2500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu Member Card Mulai 2500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan