Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want - The Smiths. 

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want yang dipopulerkan oleh band asal Inggris The Smiths.
Lagu ini masuk dalam album kompilasi Hatful of Hollow dan Louder Than Bombs.
Verse1:
Dmaj A D A
Good times for a change
F#m G A A
See the look I've had could make a good man turn bad
G A D A Gmaj7
So please please please let me let me let me....let me
A Bm Gmaj7 A
get what I want this time.
Verse2:
Dmaj7 A D A
Haven't had a dream in a long time
F#m G A A
See the life I've had could make a good man bad
G A D A Gmaj7
So for once in my life let me get what I want
A Bm
Lord knows it would be the first time
Gmaj7 A D D7
Lord knows it would be the first time
Instrumental and outro:
G A D A Gmaj7
G A D D7 F#m BmG Dmaj7 A
