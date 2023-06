Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu See You Later - Jenna Raine: Cause Time Wasn't In Our Favor

Official Visualizer Jenna Raine - See You Later (ten years). Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu see you later yang dinyanyikan oleh Jenna Raine.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu see you later yang dinyanyikan oleh Jenna Raine.

Lagu 'see you later (ten years)' telah dirilis Jenna Raine pada tahun 2021.

Meskipun lagu 'see you later (ten years)' telah dirilis setahun lalu, lagu ini saat ini viral di TikTok.

Banyak pengguna TikTok yang membuat konten menggunakan lagu 'see you later (ten years)' ini.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Just Say Hello - Melo D, Viral di TikTok: You Know I Wanna be Your Destiny

Berikut Lirik Lagu see you later (ten years) yang Dinyanyikan oleh Jenna Raine:

It's funny 'cause I've always dreamed of me and you

Now here we are

Staring at the stars

You just broke my heart

Even though you promised you'd never do that from the start

But I guess we can only make it so far

'Cause time wasn't in our favor

This isn't goodbye, this is simply see you later

Let me know when it's time to come back

Maybe when your life is on track

And you don't have to hesitate

Hopefully it isn't too late

Luckily for you I'm patient

I'm ok with you making me wait and

As long as you're near, I'll be here

Even if it takes ten years

Can't fall in love, when I found the one

How am I supposed to move on

When you're never really too far gone?

The memories won't go away

I feel pain every time I hear your name

But I always think of you the same

'Cause time wasn't in our favor

This isn't goodbye, this is simply see you later

Let me know when it's time to come back

Maybe when your life is on track

And you don't have to hesitate

Hopefully it isn't too late

Luckily for you I'm patient

I'm ok with you making me wait and

As long as you're near, I'll be here

Even if it takes ten years

Let me know when it's time to come back

Maybe when your life is on track

And you don't have to hesitate

Hopefully it isn't too late

Luckily for you I'm patient

I'm ok with you making me wait and

As long as you're near, I'll be here

Even if it takes ten years

Even if it takes ten years, oh, oh

Even if it takes ten years

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan No More You and I - Aziz Hendra: You Can Blame It All On Me

Terjemahan Lagu see you later (ten years) yang Dinyanyikan oleh Jenna Raine:

Ini lucu karena aku selalu memimpikan aku dan kamu

Sekarang di sinilah kita

Menatap bintang-bintang

Kamu baru saja menghancurkan hatiku

Meskipun kamu berjanji tidak akan pernah melakukan itu sejak awal

Tapi kurasa kita hanya bisa sampai sejauh ini