Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Born to Die - Lana Del Rey

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Born To Die yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Penyanyi perempuan berdarah Amerika itu lahir dengan nama lengkap Elizabeth Woolridge Grant.

Musiknya terkenal karena kualitas sinematiknya dan eksplorasi romansa tragis, glamor, dan melankolia, dengan sering merujuk pada budaya pop kontemporer dan Americana tahun 1950-an dan 1970-an.

Lirik Lagu Born To Die - Lana Del Rey

Why? ("Got that?")

Who, me? ("Louder!")

Why? ("Got that?")

Feet don't fail me now

Take me to the finish line

Oh, my heart, it breaks every step that I take

But I'm hoping at the gates, they'll tell me that you're mine

Walking through the city streets, is it by mistake or design?

I feel so alone on a Friday night

Can you make it feel like home, if I tell you you're mine?

It's like I told you, honey ("Louder!")

Don't make me sad, don't make me cry

Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough

I don't know why

Keep making me laugh—let's go get high

The road is long, we carry on

Try to have fun in the meantime

Come and take a walk on the wild side

Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane ("Louder!", "Alright!")

Choose your last words, this is the last time

'Cause you and I—we were born to die

Lost, but now I am found

I can see that once I was blind

I was so confused as a little child

Tried to take what I could get, scared that I couldn't find

All the answers I need ("Louder!")

Don't make me sad, don't make me cry

Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough

I don't know why

Keep making me laugh—let's go get high

The road is long, we carry on

Try to have fun in the meantime

Come and take a walk on the wild side

Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane ("Louder!", "Alright")

Choose your last words, this is the last time

'Cause you and I—we were born to die ("Louder!", "Got that")

We were born to die ("Louder!", "Alright")

We were born to die

Come and take a walk on the wild side

Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane

So don't make me sad, don't make me cry

Sometimes love is not enough and the road gets tough

I don't know why

Keep making me laugh—let's go get high

The road is long, we carry on

Try to have fun in the meantime

Come and take a walk on the wild side

Let me kiss you hard in the pouring rain

You like your girls insane ("Louder!", "Alright")

So choose your last words, this is the last time

'Cause you and I—we were born to die

("Got that?")

("Louder!")

We were born to die

("Got that?")

("Louder!")

("Got that?")

("Louder!")

("Got that?")

("Louder!")

("Got that?")

("Louder!")

