Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey
Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Blue Jeans yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey.
Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey
Blue jeans, white shirt
Walked into the room you know you made my eyes burn
It was like James Dean for sure
You're so fresh to death and sick as ca-cancer
You were sorta punk rock,
I grew up on hip-hop
But you fit me better
Than my favourite sweater,
And I know that love is mean,
And love hurts
But I still remember
That day we met in December,
Oh, baby!
I will love you 'til the end of time
I would wait a million years
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
Baby, can you see through the tears?
Love you more
Than those bitches before
Say you'll remember, oh, baby, say you'll remember, oh, baby, ooh
I will love you 'til the end of time
Big dreams, gangster
Said you had to leave to start your life over
I was like, "No please, stay here.
We don't need no money we can make it all work."
But he headed out on Sunday,
Said he'd come home Monday
I stayed up waitin',
Anticipatin', and pacin'
But he was chasing paper
"Caught up in the game."
That was the last I heard
I will love you 'til the end of time
I would wait a million years
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
Baby, can you see through the tears?
Love you more
Than those bitches before
Say you'll remember, oh, baby, say you'll remember, oh, baby, ooh
I will love you 'til the end of time
You went out every night
And, baby, that's alright
I told you that no matter what you did I'd be by your side
'Cause I'mma ride or die
Whether you fail or fly
Well, shit at least you tried.
But when you walked out that door,
A piece of me died
I told you I wanted more,
But that's not what I had in mind
I just want it like before
We were dancing all night
Then they took you away,
Stole you out of my life
You just need to remember...
I will love you 'til the end of time
I would wait a million years
Promise you'll remember that you're mine
Baby, can you see through the tears?
Love you more
Than those bitches before
Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember, oh, baby, ooh
I will love you 'til the end of time
Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey
Jeans biru, kemeja putih
Berjalan ke ruangan, Anda tahu Anda membuat mata saya terbakar
Itu seperti James Dean pasti
Anda sangat segar sampai mati dan sakit seperti ca-cancer
Anda agak punk rock,
saya tumbuh di hip-hop
Tapi kamu lebih cocok untukku
Daripada sweter favoritku,
Dan aku tahu cinta itu kejam,
Dan cinta itu menyakitkan
Tapi aku masih ingat
Hari itu kita bertemu di bulan Desember,
Oh, sayang!