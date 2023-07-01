Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia untuk Blue Jeans yang dipopulerkan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey

Blue jeans, white shirt

Walked into the room you know you made my eyes burn

It was like James Dean for sure

You're so fresh to death and sick as ca-cancer

You were sorta punk rock,

I grew up on hip-hop

But you fit me better

Than my favourite sweater,

And I know that love is mean,

And love hurts

But I still remember

That day we met in December,

Oh, baby!

I will love you 'til the end of time

I would wait a million years

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more

Than those bitches before

Say you'll remember, oh, baby, say you'll remember, oh, baby, ooh

I will love you 'til the end of time

Big dreams, gangster

Said you had to leave to start your life over

I was like, "No please, stay here.

We don't need no money we can make it all work."

But he headed out on Sunday,

Said he'd come home Monday

I stayed up waitin',

Anticipatin', and pacin'

But he was chasing paper

"Caught up in the game."

That was the last I heard

I will love you 'til the end of time

I would wait a million years

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more

Than those bitches before

Say you'll remember, oh, baby, say you'll remember, oh, baby, ooh

I will love you 'til the end of time

You went out every night

And, baby, that's alright

I told you that no matter what you did I'd be by your side

'Cause I'mma ride or die

Whether you fail or fly

Well, shit at least you tried.

But when you walked out that door,

A piece of me died

I told you I wanted more,

But that's not what I had in mind

I just want it like before

We were dancing all night

Then they took you away,

Stole you out of my life

You just need to remember...

I will love you 'til the end of time

I would wait a million years

Promise you'll remember that you're mine

Baby, can you see through the tears?

Love you more

Than those bitches before

Say you'll remember, oh baby, say you'll remember, oh, baby, ooh

I will love you 'til the end of time

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Blue Jeans - Lana Del Rey

Jeans biru, kemeja putih

Berjalan ke ruangan, Anda tahu Anda membuat mata saya terbakar

Itu seperti James Dean pasti

Anda sangat segar sampai mati dan sakit seperti ca-cancer

Anda agak punk rock,

saya tumbuh di hip-hop

Tapi kamu lebih cocok untukku

Daripada sweter favoritku,

Dan aku tahu cinta itu kejam,

Dan cinta itu menyakitkan

Tapi aku masih ingat

Hari itu kita bertemu di bulan Desember,

Oh, sayang!