Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Rita Ora - Don't Think Twice: One Second Can Change Your Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Don't Think Twice milik penyanyi Rita Ora.

Penyanyi asal Inggris tersebut meluncurkan single ketiga berjudul Don't Think Twice pada 30 Juni 2023 kemarin.

Lagu tersebut muncul setelah You Only Love Me dan Praising You dirilis terlebih dahulu.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Don't Think Twice dari Rita Ora dibawah ini:

We're already past temptation

We've already crossed that line

And, baby, when you saw me naked

It never felt more alive

[Pre-Chorus]

Love's a risky bid

Play me like roulette

Don't think with your head

Yeah

I don't ask for much

Just all of your love

[Chorus]

Baby, don't think twice, nah, nah

One second can change your life, nah, nah

Trust the way I feel tonight, nah, nah

Heaven is a shot in the dark

So shoot with your heart

And don't think twice, nah, nah

One second can change your life, nah, nah

Trust the way I feel tonight, nah, nah

Heaven is a shot in the dark

So shoot with your heart

Don't think twice

[Verse 2]

Am I drunk or am I dreamin'? (Am I dreamin'?)

Cause, babe, I've never seen this clear before

This could be your best investment (Best investment)

If you just stay right here

[Pre-Chorus]

Love's a risky bid (Hey, yeah)

Play me like roulette (Hey, yeah)

Don't think with your head

No, no, no, no

I don't ask for much (Hey, yeah)

Just all of your love (Hey, yeah)

[Chorus]

Baby, don't think twice, nah, nah

One second can change your life, nah, nah

Trust the way I feel tonight, nah, nah

Heaven is a shot in the dark

So shoot with your heart

And don't think twice, nah, nah

[Bridge]

(Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah)

You better love

(Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah)

Come to me, ooh

(Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah)

Ooh, yeah

(Nah, nah, nah, nah)

Shoot for the starts, shoot for your heart

And aim for love