Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Alonica - LANY: Back to Alonica Where The Sun is Out All The Time

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Alonica yang dinyanyikan oleh LANY.

Lagu Alonica ini dirilis pada 7 Juli 2023.

Diketahui, lagu Alonica mengisahkan tentang salah satu kota di Los Angeles, yakni Alonica.

Lagu Alonica mendeskripskan tentang rasa nyaman dan tenteram, dirasakan oleh seseorang yang tinggal di Alonica.

Official musik video lagu Alonica telah diunggah di YouTube LANY pada 7 Juli 2023.

Hingga Selasa (11/7/2023), official musik video lagu Alonica telah ditonton hingga 545,9 ribu kali.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love At First Fight - LANY: But It Was Love At First Fight

Lirik Lagu Alonica - LANY:

[Verse 1]

I'm fallin' out of love with you, LA

Runnin' out of reasons I should stay

I'm overwhelmed, I'm over it

It's too cold here anyway

I'm fallin' out of love with you, LA

[Chorus]

Back to Alonica

Where the sun is out all the time

My favorite beach is there

And the sand, it stretches for miles

Singin' la-di-di-di-da

And slowly dancin' 'til the mornin' comes

I feel most at home when I'm back in Alonica

[Verse 2]

Darlin', I have finally settled in

The water's perfect for a midnight swim

It's paradise, the stars and I

Are catchin' up like old friends

My heart is learnin' how to love again

[Chorus]

Back to Alonica

Wherе the sun is out all the time

My favoritе beach is there

And the sand, it stretches for miles

Singin' la-di-di-di-da

And slowly dancin' 'til the mornin' comes

I feel most at home when I'm back in Alonica

[Bridge]

Made up of a thousand colors

And everything is in its place

I don't know the last time there were

Tears like this upon my face

Every artist falls in wonder

Even Michelangelo

If God is really out there somewhere

This must be His other home

[Chorus]

Back to Alonica

Where the sun is out all the time

My favorite beach is there

And the sand, it stretches for miles

Singin' la-di-di-di-da

And slowly dancin' 'til the mornin' comes

I feel most at home when I'm back in Alonica

Terjemahan Lagu Alonica - LANY: