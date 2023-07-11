Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Alonica - LANY: Back to Alonica Where The Sun is Out All The Time
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Alonica yang dinyanyikan oleh LANY dan telah dirilis pada 7 Juli 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Alonica yang dinyanyikan oleh LANY.
Lagu Alonica ini dirilis pada 7 Juli 2023.
Diketahui, lagu Alonica mengisahkan tentang salah satu kota di Los Angeles, yakni Alonica.
Lagu Alonica mendeskripskan tentang rasa nyaman dan tenteram, dirasakan oleh seseorang yang tinggal di Alonica.
Official musik video lagu Alonica telah diunggah di YouTube LANY pada 7 Juli 2023.
Hingga Selasa (11/7/2023), official musik video lagu Alonica telah ditonton hingga 545,9 ribu kali.
Lirik Lagu Alonica - LANY:
[Verse 1]
I'm fallin' out of love with you, LA
Runnin' out of reasons I should stay
I'm overwhelmed, I'm over it
It's too cold here anyway
I'm fallin' out of love with you, LA
[Chorus]
Back to Alonica
Where the sun is out all the time
My favorite beach is there
And the sand, it stretches for miles
Singin' la-di-di-di-da
And slowly dancin' 'til the mornin' comes
I feel most at home when I'm back in Alonica
[Verse 2]
Darlin', I have finally settled in
The water's perfect for a midnight swim
It's paradise, the stars and I
Are catchin' up like old friends
My heart is learnin' how to love again
[Chorus]
Back to Alonica
Wherе the sun is out all the time
My favoritе beach is there
And the sand, it stretches for miles
Singin' la-di-di-di-da
And slowly dancin' 'til the mornin' comes
I feel most at home when I'm back in Alonica
[Bridge]
Made up of a thousand colors
And everything is in its place
I don't know the last time there were
Tears like this upon my face
Every artist falls in wonder
Even Michelangelo
If God is really out there somewhere
This must be His other home
[Chorus]
Back to Alonica
Where the sun is out all the time
My favorite beach is there
And the sand, it stretches for miles
Singin' la-di-di-di-da
And slowly dancin' 'til the mornin' comes
I feel most at home when I'm back in Alonica
Terjemahan Lagu Alonica - LANY: