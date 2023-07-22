Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan One & Only - Oliver Tree: You're My One and Only

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan One & Only yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan One & Only - Oliver Tree: You're My One and Only
YouTube Oliver Tree/Tangkapan Layar
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan One & Only yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu One & Only yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree.

Oliver Tree merilis lagu berjudul One & Only pada 21 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu One & Only - Oliver Tree

True love is hard to find
I need you by my side
‘Cause everything’s all right
When I hold you through the night

You caught me by surprise
While searching my whole life
Let’s give it a try

I realize I don’t want to wait
I know that that’s a lot to say
I’m grateful now we’re not alone

I know you’re busy everyday
I need you with me anyway
I wonder how far can we go

I’ll love you ‘til I don’t
Exist here anymore
You’re what I’m looking for
We can make it work for sure

I’ll love you ‘til I don’t
Exist here anymore

You’re my one and only

You make me feel less lonely
Every time you hold me
You got my heart exploding
You’re my one and only

I realize I don’t want to wait
I know that that’s a lot to say
I’m grateful now we’re not alone

I know you’re busy everyday
I need you with me anyway
I wonder how far can we go

I’ll love you ‘til I don’t

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
