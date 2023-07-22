Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan One & Only - Oliver Tree: You’re My One and Only

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu One & Only yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Tree.

Oliver Tree merilis lagu berjudul One & Only pada 21 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu One & Only - Oliver Tree

True love is hard to find

I need you by my side

‘Cause everything’s all right

When I hold you through the night

You caught me by surprise

While searching my whole life

Let’s give it a try

I realize I don’t want to wait

I know that that’s a lot to say

I’m grateful now we’re not alone

I know you’re busy everyday

I need you with me anyway

I wonder how far can we go

I’ll love you ‘til I don’t

Exist here anymore

You’re what I’m looking for

We can make it work for sure

I’ll love you ‘til I don’t

Exist here anymore

You’re my one and only

You make me feel less lonely

Every time you hold me

You got my heart exploding

You’re my one and only

I realize I don’t want to wait

I know that that’s a lot to say

I’m grateful now we’re not alone

I know you’re busy everyday

I need you with me anyway

I wonder how far can we go

I’ll love you ‘til I don’t