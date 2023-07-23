Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wishes - Jamie Miller, OST Snowdrop: I Wish I Never Touched Your Hand

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wishes yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.

Lagu Wishes merupakan soundtrack drama Korea bertajuk Snowdrop yang dibintangi Jisoo BLACKPINK.

Diketahui, lagu Wishes mengisahkan tentang pengalaman seseorang yang baru saja kehilangan sosok yang dicintainya.

Musik video Wishes telah diunggah di YouTube Warner Music Korea pada 15 Januari 2022.

Lirik Lagu Wishes - Jamie Miller:

[Verse 1]

I'm throwing out the page I found

The memory about you and I

There's a time I dreamed about

The place we'll go on a summer night

So take me to your deepest heart

Now I really need proof to go on

Cause my life goes dark

When I know that I can never be your love

[Pre-Chorus]

Wish we never talked

Wish we never saw

But now I know you're just too far

To catch you with my arms

[Chorus]

Wish I never met you

Wish I never touched your hand

On the day I really thought

You are the only one that I could ever really love

[Verse 2]

I'm not a person that believed

About the things that people talk

But the things you said, they made my world

I never doubted you were wrong

So take me to your deepest heart

Now I really need proof to go on

Cause my life goes dark

When I know that I can never be your love

[Pre-Chorus]

Wish we never talked

I wish we never saw

But now I know you're just too far

To catch you with my arms

[Chorus]

I wish I never met you

I wish I never touched your hand

On the day I really thought

You are the only one that I could ever really love

[Bridge]

Just tell me that I'm wrong

Or say anything at all

I don't care if it's true or false

Don't tell me your excuses

Was the love we had honest

Was it ever true

[Pre-Chorus]

I wish we never talked

I wish we never saw

But now I know you're just too far

To catch you with my arms

[Chorus]

I wish I never met you

I wish I never touched your hand

On the day I really thought

You are the only one that I could ever really love