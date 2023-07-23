Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Wishes - Jamie Miller, OST Snowdrop: I Wish I Never Touched Your Hand
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wishes yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller, merupakan soundtrack drama Korea bertajuk Snowdrop.
Penulis:
Katarina Retri Yudita
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Wishes yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.
Lagu Wishes merupakan soundtrack drama Korea bertajuk Snowdrop yang dibintangi Jisoo BLACKPINK.
Diketahui, lagu Wishes mengisahkan tentang pengalaman seseorang yang baru saja kehilangan sosok yang dicintainya.
Musik video Wishes telah diunggah di YouTube Warner Music Korea pada 15 Januari 2022.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Last Call - Jamie Miller: When Its Last Call, I Wanna be Your First Call
Lirik Lagu Wishes - Jamie Miller:
[Verse 1]
I'm throwing out the page I found
The memory about you and I
There's a time I dreamed about
The place we'll go on a summer night
So take me to your deepest heart
Now I really need proof to go on
Cause my life goes dark
When I know that I can never be your love
[Pre-Chorus]
Wish we never talked
Wish we never saw
But now I know you're just too far
To catch you with my arms
[Chorus]
Wish I never met you
Wish I never touched your hand
On the day I really thought
You are the only one that I could ever really love
[Verse 2]
I'm not a person that believed
About the things that people talk
But the things you said, they made my world
I never doubted you were wrong
So take me to your deepest heart
Now I really need proof to go on
Cause my life goes dark
When I know that I can never be your love
[Pre-Chorus]
Wish we never talked
I wish we never saw
But now I know you're just too far
To catch you with my arms
[Chorus]
I wish I never met you
I wish I never touched your hand
On the day I really thought
You are the only one that I could ever really love
[Bridge]
Just tell me that I'm wrong
Or say anything at all
I don't care if it's true or false
Don't tell me your excuses
Was the love we had honest
Was it ever true
[Pre-Chorus]
I wish we never talked
I wish we never saw
But now I know you're just too far
To catch you with my arms
[Chorus]
I wish I never met you
I wish I never touched your hand
On the day I really thought
You are the only one that I could ever really love