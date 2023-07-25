Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flying Solo - Pamungkas: Without Thinking of You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flying Solo dari Pamungkas.

Lagu Flying Solo ini diciptakan Pamungkas pada tahun 2019, lalu.

Selain sebagai menjadi judul lagu, Flying Solo juga dijadikan nama album Pamungkas yang dirilis pada 26 Juni 2019.

Lagu Flying Solo ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang ingin menikmati kesendiriannya, setelah putus dengan pasangannya.

Ia juga tak mau terlalu lama larut dalam kesedihannya tersebut.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flying Solo-Pamungkas

Intro

Cmaj7 F

Cmaj7 F

[Verse 1]

Cmaj7

Won't be home for now

F

I'm on a break

Cmaj7 F

Detaching for a while

Cmaj7

I grow my hair so then

F

I could get out

C F

And start to rock the world

[Pre-Chorus]

A#

Without thinking of you

Dm

I'm free

A#

No more thoughts about you

G

And me

[Chorus]

Cmaj7

I'm flying solo

F

I'll fly without you

Dm

I'll go by myself

E

I'm flying solo

Am

I'll spread my own wings

Dm

I'll hibernate and sing

C F

I'm flying solo (so, so, so low)

C F C

I'm flying solo (so, so, so low, so low)

[Verse 2]

Cmaj7

You do you for now

Dm

I'm all I need

C F

I'm good, I'm solo now

Cmaj7

Swallow all the pain

Dm

I'm fine again

C G

Not dead, I'm stronger now

[Pre-Chorus]

A#

And I learned to say no

G

To you

A#

Then I learned to let go

G

Oh whoa oh

[Chorus]

C

I'm flying solo

F

I'll fly without you

Dm

I'll go by myself

E

I'm flying solo

Am

I'll spread my own wings

Dm

I'll hibernate and sing

C

I'm flying solo

F

I'll shed my own tears

Dm

I'll walk my own fears

E

I'm flying solo

Am

I'll spread my own wings

Dm

I'll hibernate and sing

C F

I'm flying solo (so, so, so low)

C F

I'm flying solo (so, so, so low, so low)

[Bridge]

C F

I'll be leaving you

C F

'Cause no more I believe in you (so, so, so low)

C F

I'll be leaving you (so, so, so low, so, so, so low)

C F

'Cause no more I believe in you (so, so, so low, so, so, so low)

[Outro]

Cmaj7 F C

(So low, so low, so low) I'm flying solo

F C

(So low, so low, so low) I'm flying solo

F C

(So low, so low, so low) oh yeah, I'm flying solo

F C5

(So low, so low, so low) whoa oh oh whoa

