Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flying Solo - Pamungkas: Without Thinking of You

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flying Solo yang diciptakan oleh Pamungkas pada tahun 2019. Nama Flying Solo juga digunakan sebagai nama album ketiga
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Flying Solo dari Pamungkas.
Lagu Flying Solo ini diciptakan Pamungkas pada tahun 2019, lalu.
Selain sebagai menjadi judul lagu, Flying Solo juga dijadikan nama album Pamungkas yang dirilis pada 26 Juni 2019.
Lagu Flying Solo ini mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang ingin menikmati kesendiriannya, setelah putus dengan pasangannya.
Ia juga tak mau terlalu lama larut dalam kesedihannya tersebut.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Flying Solo-Pamungkas
Intro
Cmaj7 F
Cmaj7 F
[Verse 1]
Cmaj7
Won't be home for now
F
I'm on a break
Cmaj7 F
Detaching for a while
Cmaj7
I grow my hair so then
F
I could get out
C F
And start to rock the world
[Pre-Chorus]
A#
Without thinking of you
Dm
I'm free
A#
No more thoughts about you
G
And me
[Chorus]
Cmaj7
I'm flying solo
F
I'll fly without you
Dm
I'll go by myself
E
I'm flying solo
Am
I'll spread my own wings
Dm
I'll hibernate and sing
C F
I'm flying solo (so, so, so low)
C F C
I'm flying solo (so, so, so low, so low)
[Verse 2]
Cmaj7
You do you for now
Dm
I'm all I need
C F
I'm good, I'm solo now
Cmaj7
Swallow all the pain
Dm
I'm fine again
C G
Not dead, I'm stronger now
[Pre-Chorus]
A#
And I learned to say no
G
To you
A#
Then I learned to let go
G
Oh whoa oh
[Chorus]
C
I'm flying solo
F
I'll fly without you
Dm
I'll go by myself
E
I'm flying solo
Am
I'll spread my own wings
Dm
I'll hibernate and sing
C
I'm flying solo
F
I'll shed my own tears
Dm
I'll walk my own fears
E
I'm flying solo
Am
I'll spread my own wings
Dm
I'll hibernate and sing
C F
I'm flying solo (so, so, so low)
C F
I'm flying solo (so, so, so low, so low)
[Bridge]
C F
I'll be leaving you
C F
'Cause no more I believe in you (so, so, so low)
C F
I'll be leaving you (so, so, so low, so, so, so low)
C F
'Cause no more I believe in you (so, so, so low, so, so, so low)
[Outro]
Cmaj7 F C
(So low, so low, so low) I'm flying solo
F C
(So low, so low, so low) I'm flying solo
F C
(So low, so low, so low) oh yeah, I'm flying solo
F C5
(So low, so low, so low) whoa oh oh whoa
