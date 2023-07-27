Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Body Electric - Lana Del Rey

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Body Electric - Lana Del Rey
Tangkapan layar YouTube Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey dalam lagu Say Yes To Heaven. - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Body Electric - Lana Del Rey:

Elvis is my daddy
Marilyn's my mother
Jesus is my bestest friend
We don't need nobody
'Cause we got each other
Or at least I pretend

We get down every Friday night
Dancing and grinding in the pale moonlight
Grand Ole Opry
We're feeling alright
Mary prays the rosary for my broken mind
(I said, "Don't worry 'bout it")

I sing the body electric
I sing the body electric, baby
I sing the body electric
I sing the body electric
Sing that body electric
Sing that body electric
I'm on fire
Sing that body electric

Whitman is my daddy
Monaco's my mother
Diamonds are my bestest friend
Heaven is my baby
Suicide's her father
Opulence is the end

We get down every Friday night
Dancing and grinding in the pale moonlight
Grand Ole Opry
We're feeling alright
Mary prays the rosary for my broken mind
(I said, "Don't worry 'bout it")

I sing the body electric
I sing the body electric, baby
I sing the body electric
I sing the body electric
Sing that body electric
Sing that body electric
I'm on fire
Sing that body electric

My clothes still smell like you
And all the photographs say you're still young
I pretend I'm not hurt
And go about the world like I'm having fun

We get crazy every Friday night
Drop it like it's hot in the pale moonlight
Grand Ole Opry
Feeling alright
Mary swaying softly to her heart's delight

I sing the body electric
I sing the body electric, baby
I sing the body electric
I sing the body electric
Sing that body electric
Sing that body electric
I'm on fire
Sing that body electric

I sing the body electric, baby
I sing the body electric, baby
I sing the body electric, baby

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Body Electric - Lana Del Rey:

Marilyn's ibuku
Yesus adalah sahabatku
Kita tidak membutuhkan siapa pun
Karena kita saling mendapatkan
Atau setidaknya aku berpura-pura

TribunSolo.com
