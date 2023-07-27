TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia yang dinyanyikan oleh Lana Del Rey.

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Body Electric - Lana Del Rey:

Elvis is my daddy

Marilyn's my mother

Jesus is my bestest friend

We don't need nobody

'Cause we got each other

Or at least I pretend

We get down every Friday night

Dancing and grinding in the pale moonlight

Grand Ole Opry

We're feeling alright

Mary prays the rosary for my broken mind

(I said, "Don't worry 'bout it")

I sing the body electric

I sing the body electric, baby

I sing the body electric

I sing the body electric

Sing that body electric

Sing that body electric

I'm on fire

Sing that body electric

Whitman is my daddy

Monaco's my mother

Diamonds are my bestest friend

Heaven is my baby

Suicide's her father

Opulence is the end

We get down every Friday night

Dancing and grinding in the pale moonlight

Grand Ole Opry

We're feeling alright

Mary prays the rosary for my broken mind

(I said, "Don't worry 'bout it")

I sing the body electric

I sing the body electric, baby

I sing the body electric

I sing the body electric

Sing that body electric

Sing that body electric

I'm on fire

Sing that body electric

My clothes still smell like you

And all the photographs say you're still young

I pretend I'm not hurt

And go about the world like I'm having fun

We get crazy every Friday night

Drop it like it's hot in the pale moonlight

Grand Ole Opry

Feeling alright

Mary swaying softly to her heart's delight

I sing the body electric

I sing the body electric, baby

I sing the body electric

I sing the body electric

Sing that body electric

Sing that body electric

I'm on fire

Sing that body electric

I sing the body electric, baby

I sing the body electric, baby

I sing the body electric, baby

Marilyn's ibuku

Yesus adalah sahabatku

Kita tidak membutuhkan siapa pun

Karena kita saling mendapatkan

Atau setidaknya aku berpura-pura