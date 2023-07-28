Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Why - Bazzi: Why Do You Need Me When You Know You Don't Need Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Why yang dinyanyikan oleh Bazzi.

Bazzi telah merilis lagu Why pada tahun 2018.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu Why kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Why yang Dinyanyikan oleh Bazzi:

I'm still on your Netflix

Girl, I know you love me

Even though your parents

They don't fucking trust me

They probably alright though

I know I'm an asshole

No reply to all your texts girl I do you mad cold

Like you're just

Dying to drive but you can't find the keys, now

Looking for God but you're down on your knees, I'm

All that you want but not what you need girl why

Tell me why do you still love me

Why do you love me?

You know you shouldn't love me

Yea you still love me

All your friends tell you they hate me

God I'm fuckin' shady

Couple weeks ago they were inside my sheets naked

Club, so you can Snapchat

Titties out to snap that

I know that you do that shit just hoping for a snapback

Like you're just

Dying to drive but you can't find the keys, now

Looking for God but you're down on your knees, I'm

All that you want but not what you need girl why

Tell me why do you still love me

Why do you love me?

You know you shouldn't love me

Yea you still love me, oh

Why do you need me when you know you don't need me?

It's tearing you apart

I leave you broken and shaken

And you still call me baby

Tell me why do you still love me

Why do you love me?

You know you shouldn't love me

Yea you still love me

Terjemahan Lagu Why yang Dinyanyikan oleh Bazzi:

Aku masih menonton Netflixmu

Gadis, aku tahu kau mencintaiku

Walaupun orang tuamu

Mereka tidak percaya padaku

Mereka mungkin baik-baik saja

Aku tahu aku bukan orang yang baik

Tidak ada balasan untuk semua teksmu, gadis, aku membuatmu gila