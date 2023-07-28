Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Why - Bazzi: Why Do You Need Me When You Know You Don't Need Me
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Why' yang dinyanyikan oleh Bazzi, kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.
Farrah Putri Affifah
bunga pradipta p
Bazzi telah merilis lagu Why pada tahun 2018.
Namun belakangan ini, lagu Why kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Why yang Dinyanyikan oleh Bazzi:
I'm still on your Netflix
Girl, I know you love me
Even though your parents
They don't fucking trust me
They probably alright though
I know I'm an asshole
No reply to all your texts girl I do you mad cold
Like you're just
Dying to drive but you can't find the keys, now
Looking for God but you're down on your knees, I'm
All that you want but not what you need girl why
Tell me why do you still love me
Why do you love me?
You know you shouldn't love me
Yea you still love me
All your friends tell you they hate me
God I'm fuckin' shady
Couple weeks ago they were inside my sheets naked
Club, so you can Snapchat
Titties out to snap that
I know that you do that shit just hoping for a snapback
Like you're just
Dying to drive but you can't find the keys, now
Looking for God but you're down on your knees, I'm
All that you want but not what you need girl why
Tell me why do you still love me
Why do you love me?
You know you shouldn't love me
Yea you still love me, oh
Why do you need me when you know you don't need me?
It's tearing you apart
I leave you broken and shaken
And you still call me baby
Tell me why do you still love me
Why do you love me?
You know you shouldn't love me
Yea you still love me
Terjemahan Lagu Why yang Dinyanyikan oleh Bazzi:
Aku masih menonton Netflixmu
Gadis, aku tahu kau mencintaiku
Walaupun orang tuamu
Mereka tidak percaya padaku
Mereka mungkin baik-baik saja
Aku tahu aku bukan orang yang baik
Tidak ada balasan untuk semua teksmu, gadis, aku membuatmu gila