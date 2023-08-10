Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: I'm Here No Matter What

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dan telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Tangkapan layar YouTube Jamie Miller
Lagu No Matter What dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Official musik video lagu No Matter What telah dirilis di YouTube Jamie Miller pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Hingga Kamis (10/8/2023), official musik video lagu No Matter What telah ditonton lebih dari 87,8 ribu kali.

Lirik Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller:

[Verse 1]
I know your heart's been broken, bruised
And pieces went missin'
But if you let down all your walls
I swear that I'll fix it

[Pre-Chorus]
I know you're scared to hurt those close to you
Oh, I've been in that position
So, no matter what you say or do, I'll always listen
Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh

[Chorus]
Even on the dark days
Even through the heartache
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
Even when it's hopeless
Darling, you should know this
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
No matter what

[Verse 2]
Is there a cloud above your bed
Tonight as you're sleepin'?
Is there a hole inside your chest
Where your heart was beatin'?

[Pre-Chorus 2]
I know you're hearing voices in your head
But, darling, don't believe 'em
'Cause crying's just the sound of a broken heart healing
Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh

[Chorus]
Even on the dark days
Even through the heartache
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
Even when it's hopeless
Darling, you should know this
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

[Bridge]
And I know it might get harder
On the way to brighter days
But no matter how bad it gets
I'm gonna love you anyway

[Chorus]
Even on the dark days
Even through the heartache
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
Even when it's hopeless
Darling, you should know this
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
No matter what

Terjemahan Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller:

