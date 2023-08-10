Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: I'm Here No Matter What

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Official musik video lagu No Matter What telah dirilis di YouTube Jamie Miller pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Hingga Kamis (10/8/2023), official musik video lagu No Matter What telah ditonton lebih dari 87,8 ribu kali.

Lirik Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller:

[Verse 1]

I know your heart's been broken, bruised

And pieces went missin'

But if you let down all your walls

I swear that I'll fix it

[Pre-Chorus]

I know you're scared to hurt those close to you

Oh, I've been in that position

So, no matter what you say or do, I'll always listen

Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh

[Chorus]

Even on the dark days

Even through the heartache

Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone

Even when it's hopeless

Darling, you should know this

I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

No matter what

[Verse 2]

Is there a cloud above your bed

Tonight as you're sleepin'?

Is there a hole inside your chest

Where your heart was beatin'?

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I know you're hearing voices in your head

But, darling, don't believe 'em

'Cause crying's just the sound of a broken heart healing

Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh

[Chorus]

Even on the dark days

Even through the heartache

Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone

Even when it's hopeless

Darling, you should know this

I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

[Bridge]

And I know it might get harder

On the way to brighter days

But no matter how bad it gets

I'm gonna love you anyway

[Chorus]

Even on the dark days

Even through the heartache

Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone

Even when it's hopeless

Darling, you should know this

I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

No matter what

Terjemahan Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: