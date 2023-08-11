Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Fast Forward – Jeon Somi: How Many Lovers Do I Go Through To Find You

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Fast Forward milik Jeon Somi, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Fast Forward – Jeon Somi: How Many Lovers Do I Go Through To Find You
koreaboo.com
Lirik lagu Fast Forward milik Jeon Somi, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Penyanyi Jeon Somi akhirnya resmi comeback, lewat mini album bertajuk, Game Plan.

Diketahui album ini akan dirilis dalam bentuk album digital pada tanggal 7 Agustus 2023 mendatang.

Sementara untuk versi album fisik akan dirilis satu minggu setelahnya, yakni pada tanggal 14 Agustus 2023.

Mini Album, Game Plan memiliki total 5 lagu yang masing-masing berjudul Gold Gold Gold, Fast Forward (lagu utama), Fxxked Up, Pisces, dan The Way.

Simak lirik lagu Fast Forward milik Jeon Somi, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya dibawah ini:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Love Me Again – V BTS: I Wish You Would Love Me Again

I’m your future lover
tarakan bam neoui ruler
yeonghwa sok dalkomhan promise
mitji ana let’s be honest, yeah

teullin geon eopseo when it feels so right
dachi anado imi neukkijana
nappeul geon eopseo when it feels so right
ne wireul bwa I’m your goddess

How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many heartbreaks I take just to get to you
How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many how many how many
Fast Forward

Girl you the one stop
Got it all
Diamond-kissed
Head to toe
Sunshine
Got the glow
Need you bad
Never go
One stop
Domino
That’s how quick
You made me fall

So in love yeah
That’s so us

How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many heartbreaks I take just to get to you
How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many how many how many
Fast Forward

(How many how many how many)
(How many how many how many)

heundeullin pendulum
neoreul bureul ttae
i dwiteullin sigan sok
neon nae nunape
Now think of the one you want
Picturing my face
And I’ll be the one you on
I’ll be the one you on
I’ll be the one you want
I can hear you say

Fast Forward
(yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Fast Forward
(yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Fast Forward

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan
Fast Forward
Jeon Somi
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Tampilan Modern dengan Sentuhan Elegan: Vertical Blinds Pilihan Anda!
    Tampilan Modern dengan Sentuhan Elegan: Vertical Blinds Pilihan Anda!
    Rp320.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    Jual Pohon Solobium Tanaman Hias Solobium Cantik Bibit Solobium Hingga Besar - Jakarta Barat
    Jual Pohon Solobium Tanaman Hias Solobium Cantik Bibit Solobium Hingga Besar - Jakarta Barat
    Rp300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Kitchen Set Minimalis Termurah
    Kitchen Set Minimalis Termurah
    Rp2.323.232
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Cetak Kartu Pasien Mulai 2000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu Pasien Mulai 2000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk
    Rp105.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk - Dumai, Riau
    Mitsubishi CANTER 2018 Dump Truk - Dumai, Riau
    Rp105.000.000
    Riau, Dumai
    Lenovo AIO 5
    Lenovo AIO 5
    Rp23.000.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Cetak Kartu Member Card Mulai 2500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Kartu Member Card Mulai 2500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Cetak ID Card Pegawai Pelajar Mahasiswa Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak ID Card Pegawai Pelajar Mahasiswa Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp4.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI, FULL FURNISHED AREA PALAGAN DI NGAGLIK, SLEMAN
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI, FULL FURNISHED AREA PALAGAN DI NGAGLIK, SLEMAN
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Cetak Tali Lanyard PODS Custom Mulai 5000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Tali Lanyard PODS Custom Mulai 5000k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp10.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mobil bekas Suzuki carry Tahun 2019 Mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Mobil bekas Suzuki carry Tahun 2019 Mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Rp85.000.000
    NTT, Sikka
    Cetak Lanyard ID Card Umroh & Haji Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Cetak Lanyard ID Card Umroh & Haji Mulai 3500k Hanya di Lanyard Studio 082228608282
    Rp9.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Kavling Hoek Dalam Cluster Sanfransisco Kota Wisata Cibubur,Cibubur
    Kavling Hoek Dalam Cluster Sanfransisco Kota Wisata Cibubur,Cibubur
    Rp7.750.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    _DIJUAL RUMAH DE RUMAH EKSKLUSIF DIKAWASAN ELIT DEKAT KAMPUS UB_
    _DIJUAL RUMAH DE RUMAH EKSKLUSIF DIKAWASAN ELIT DEKAT KAMPUS UB_
    Rp15 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TANAH KOTAGEDE JOGJA BONUS BANGUNAN
    TANAH KOTAGEDE JOGJA BONUS BANGUNAN
    Rp11 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Yamaha Mio sporty Tahun 2018 mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Yamaha Mio sporty Tahun 2018 mesin Siap Pakai Maumere, Flores, NTT
    Rp6.000.000
    NTT, Sikka
    Jasa Marka Jalan Cilacap Murah & Bergaransi
    Jasa Marka Jalan Cilacap Murah & Bergaransi
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Tengah, Cilacap
    Aplikasi Kasir Toko Harian Di Tapung - Pekanbaru
    Aplikasi Kasir Toko Harian Di Tapung - Pekanbaru
    Rp7.500.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Headset Gaming Berkabel INZONE H3
    Headset Gaming Berkabel INZONE H3
    Rp700.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan