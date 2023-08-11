Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Fast Forward – Jeon Somi: How Many Lovers Do I Go Through To Find You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Penyanyi Jeon Somi akhirnya resmi comeback, lewat mini album bertajuk, Game Plan.

Diketahui album ini akan dirilis dalam bentuk album digital pada tanggal 7 Agustus 2023 mendatang.

Sementara untuk versi album fisik akan dirilis satu minggu setelahnya, yakni pada tanggal 14 Agustus 2023.

Mini Album, Game Plan memiliki total 5 lagu yang masing-masing berjudul Gold Gold Gold, Fast Forward (lagu utama), Fxxked Up, Pisces, dan The Way.

Simak lirik lagu Fast Forward milik Jeon Somi, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya dibawah ini:

I’m your future lover

tarakan bam neoui ruler

yeonghwa sok dalkomhan promise

mitji ana let’s be honest, yeah

teullin geon eopseo when it feels so right

dachi anado imi neukkijana

nappeul geon eopseo when it feels so right

ne wireul bwa I’m your goddess

How many lovers do I go through to find you

How many heartbreaks I take just to get to you

How many lovers do I go through to find you

How many how many how many

Fast Forward

Girl you the one stop

Got it all

Diamond-kissed

Head to toe

Sunshine

Got the glow

Need you bad

Never go

One stop

Domino

That’s how quick

You made me fall

So in love yeah

That’s so us

How many lovers do I go through to find you

How many heartbreaks I take just to get to you

How many lovers do I go through to find you

How many how many how many

Fast Forward

(How many how many how many)

(How many how many how many)

heundeullin pendulum

neoreul bureul ttae

i dwiteullin sigan sok

neon nae nunape

Now think of the one you want

Picturing my face

And I’ll be the one you on

I’ll be the one you on

I’ll be the one you want

I can hear you say

Fast Forward

(yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Fast Forward

(yeah yeah yeah yeah)

Fast Forward