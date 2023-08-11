Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Fast Forward – Jeon Somi: How Many Lovers Do I Go Through To Find You
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu Fast Forward milik Jeon Somi, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Penyanyi Jeon Somi akhirnya resmi comeback, lewat mini album bertajuk, Game Plan.
Diketahui album ini akan dirilis dalam bentuk album digital pada tanggal 7 Agustus 2023 mendatang.
Sementara untuk versi album fisik akan dirilis satu minggu setelahnya, yakni pada tanggal 14 Agustus 2023.
Mini Album, Game Plan memiliki total 5 lagu yang masing-masing berjudul Gold Gold Gold, Fast Forward (lagu utama), Fxxked Up, Pisces, dan The Way.
Simak lirik lagu Fast Forward milik Jeon Somi, lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesianya dibawah ini:
I’m your future lover
tarakan bam neoui ruler
yeonghwa sok dalkomhan promise
mitji ana let’s be honest, yeah
teullin geon eopseo when it feels so right
dachi anado imi neukkijana
nappeul geon eopseo when it feels so right
ne wireul bwa I’m your goddess
How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many heartbreaks I take just to get to you
How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many how many how many
Fast Forward
Girl you the one stop
Got it all
Diamond-kissed
Head to toe
Sunshine
Got the glow
Need you bad
Never go
One stop
Domino
That’s how quick
You made me fall
So in love yeah
That’s so us
How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many heartbreaks I take just to get to you
How many lovers do I go through to find you
How many how many how many
Fast Forward
(How many how many how many)
(How many how many how many)
heundeullin pendulum
neoreul bureul ttae
i dwiteullin sigan sok
neon nae nunape
Now think of the one you want
Picturing my face
And I’ll be the one you on
I’ll be the one you on
I’ll be the one you want
I can hear you say
Fast Forward
(yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Fast Forward
(yeah yeah yeah yeah)
Fast Forward