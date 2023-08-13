Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: I'm Here No Matter What
Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dan telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.
Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.
Official musik video lagu No Matter What telah dirilis di YouTube Jamie Miller pada 9 Agustus 2023.
Simak kunci gitar No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dibawah ini:
[Intro]
D
[Verse 1]
D/C#
I know your heart's been broken, bruised
Bm7 G
And pieces went missin'
D D/C#
But if you let down all your walls
Bm7 G
I swear that I'll fix it
[Pre-Chorus]
D D/C#
I know you're scared to hurt those close to you
Bm7 G
Oh, I've been in that position
D D/C# Bm7 G
So, no matter what you say or do, I'll always listen
A G
Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh
[Chorus]
G D
Even on the dark days
Bm7 A
Even through the heartache
G D/B A
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
G D
Even when it's hopeless
Bm7 A
Darling, you should know this
G D/B A
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
C
No matter what
[Intrumental]
D
[Verse 2]
D/C#
Is there a cloud above your bed
Bm7 G
Tonight as you're sleepin'?
D D/C#
Is there a hole inside your chest
Bm7 G
Where your heart was beatin'?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
D D/C#
I know you're hearing voices in your head
Bm7 G
But, darling, don't believe 'em
D D/C# Bm7 G
'Cause crying's just the sound of a heart break healing
A G
Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh
[Chorus]
G D
Even on the dark days
Bm7 A
Even through the heartache
G D/B A
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
G D
Even when it's hopeless
Bm7 A
Darling, you should know this
G D/B A
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
[Bridge]
Em G
And I know it might get harder
D A
On the way to brighter days
Em G
But no matter how bad it gets
D A
I'm gonna love you anyway
[Chorus]
G D
Even on the dark days
Bm7 A
Even through the heartache
G D/B A
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
G D
Even when it's hopeless
Bm7 A
Darling, you should know this
G D/B A
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
C
No matter what
