Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: I'm Here No Matter What

Simak kunci gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dan telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: I'm Here No Matter What
Tangkapan layar YouTube Jamie Miller
Lagu No Matter What dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller. Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik lagunya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Official musik video lagu No Matter What telah dirilis di YouTube Jamie Miller pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Simak kunci gitar No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dibawah ini:

[Intro]
D

[Verse 1]
                                                D/C#
I know your heart's been broken, bruised
Bm7                      G
And pieces went missin'
D                     D/C#
But if you let down all your walls
Bm7                     G
I swear that I'll fix it

[Pre-Chorus]
D                                                             D/C#
I know you're scared to hurt those close to you
Bm7                     G
Oh, I've been in that position
D                     D/C#                     Bm7        G
So, no matter what you say or do, I'll always listen
A                                         G
Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh

[Chorus]
G                     D
Even on the dark days
Bm7                     A
Even through the heartache
G                     D/B                                         A
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
G                     D
Even when it's hopeless
Bm7                     A
Darling, you should know this
G                     D/B                     A
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
C
No matter what

[Intrumental]
D

[Verse 2]
                     D/C#
Is there a cloud above your bed
Bm7                     G
Tonight as you're sleepin'?
D                     D/C#
Is there a hole inside your chest
Bm7                     G
Where your heart was beatin'?

[Pre-Chorus 2]
D                                         D/C#
I know you're hearing voices in your head
Bm7                     G
But, darling, don't believe 'em
D                     D/C#                     Bm7                     G
'Cause crying's just the sound of a heart break healing
A                                         G
Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh

[Chorus]
G                     D
Even on the dark days
Bm7                     A
Even through the heartache
G                     D/B                     A
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
G                     D
Even when it's hopeless
Bm7                     A
Darling, you should know this
G                     D/B                     A
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

[Bridge]
Em                     G
And I know it might get harder
D                     A
On the way to brighter days
Em                     G
But no matter how bad it gets
D                     A
I'm gonna love you anyway

[Chorus]
G                     D
Even on the dark days
Bm7                     A
Even through the heartache
G                     D/B                     A
Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone
G                     D
Even when it's hopeless
Bm7                     A
Darling, you should know this
G                     D/B                     A
I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what
C
No matter what

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
