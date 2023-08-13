Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu No Matter What - Jamie Miller: I'm Here No Matter What

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller.

Lagu No Matter What telah dirilis pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Official musik video lagu No Matter What telah dirilis di YouTube Jamie Miller pada 9 Agustus 2023.

Simak kunci gitar No Matter What yang dinyanyikan oleh Jamie Miller dibawah ini:

[Intro]

D



[Verse 1]

D/C#

I know your heart's been broken, bruised

Bm7 G

And pieces went missin'

D D/C#

But if you let down all your walls

Bm7 G

I swear that I'll fix it



[Pre-Chorus]

D D/C#

I know you're scared to hurt those close to you

Bm7 G

Oh, I've been in that position

D D/C# Bm7 G

So, no matter what you say or do, I'll always listen

A G

Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh



[Chorus]

G D

Even on the dark days

Bm7 A

Even through the heartache

G D/B A

Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone

G D

Even when it's hopeless

Bm7 A

Darling, you should know this

G D/B A

I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

C

No matter what



[Intrumental]

D



[Verse 2]

D/C#

Is there a cloud above your bed

Bm7 G

Tonight as you're sleepin'?

D D/C#

Is there a hole inside your chest

Bm7 G

Where your heart was beatin'?



[Pre-Chorus 2]

D D/C#

I know you're hearing voices in your head

Bm7 G

But, darling, don't believe 'em

D D/C# Bm7 G

'Cause crying's just the sound of a heart break healing

A G

Just know-oh-woah, oh-woah, oh-oh-ooh



[Chorus]

G D

Even on the dark days

Bm7 A

Even through the heartache

G D/B A

Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone

G D

Even when it's hopeless

Bm7 A

Darling, you should know this

G D/B A

I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what



[Bridge]

Em G

And I know it might get harder

D A

On the way to brighter days

Em G

But no matter how bad it gets

D A

I'm gonna love you anyway



[Chorus]

G D

Even on the dark days

Bm7 A

Even through the heartache

G D/B A

Even when you're too afraid to say you need someone

G D

Even when it's hopeless

Bm7 A

Darling, you should know this

G D/B A

I'm not giving up on you, I'm here no matter what

C

No matter what

