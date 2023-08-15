Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Still Falling For You, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia
Inilah lirik lagu berjudul Still Falling For You yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Ellie Goulding, lengkap dengan terjemahannya.
Penulis:
Oktaviani Wahyu Widayanti
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu berjudul Still Falling For You, lengkap dengan terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia.
Lagu Still Falling For You dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Ellie Goulding.
Still Falling For You dirilis pertama kali pada 26 Agustus 2016, lalu.
Lagu ini dirilis dalam album milik Ellie yang bertajuk Higher Than Heaven.
Video klip Still Falling For You telah ditonton oleh 203 juta kali penonton di YouTube.
Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack dari film Bridget Jones' Baby.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Best Part Of Me - Ed Sheeran feat YEBBA: But She Loves Me, She Loves Me
Lirik Lagu Still Falling For You - Ellie Goulding:
Fire and ice
This love is like fire and ice
This love is like rain and blue skies
This love is like sun on the rise
This love got me rolling the dice
Don't let me lose
Still falling for you
Still falling for you
Beautiful mind
Your heart got a story with mine
Your heart got me hurting at times
Your heart gave me new kind of highs
Your heart got me feeling so fine
So what to do
Still falling for you
Still falling for you
It took us a while
With every breath a new day
With love on the line
We've had our share of mistakes
But all your flaws and scars are mine
Still falling for you
Still falling for you
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
I'm in
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
No one can lift me, catch me the way that you do
I'm still falling for you
Brighter than gold
This love shining brighter than gold
This love is like letters in bold
This love is like out of control
This love is never growing old
You make it new
Still falling for you
Still falling for you
It took us a while
Because we were young and unsure
With love on the line
What if we both would need more
But all your flaws and scars are mine
Still falling for you
Still falling for you
Still falling for you
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
I'm in
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
No one can lift me, catch me the way that you do
I'm still falling for you
Falling, crash into my arms
Love you like this
Like a first kiss
Never let go
Falling, crash into my arms
Never breaking what we got
Still falling for you
Still falling for ...
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
I'm in
And just like that
All I breathe
All I feel
You are all for me
All for me