Lirik Lagu Still Falling For You, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu berjudul Still Falling For You, lengkap dengan terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia.

Lagu Still Falling For You dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Ellie Goulding.

Still Falling For You dirilis pertama kali pada 26 Agustus 2016, lalu.

Lagu ini dirilis dalam album milik Ellie yang bertajuk Higher Than Heaven.

Video klip Still Falling For You telah ditonton oleh 203 juta kali penonton di YouTube.

Lagu ini merupakan soundtrack dari film Bridget Jones' Baby.

Ellie Goulding (STYLE BISTRO)

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Best Part Of Me - Ed Sheeran feat YEBBA: But She Loves Me, She Loves Me

Lirik Lagu Still Falling For You - Ellie Goulding:

Fire and ice

This love is like fire and ice

This love is like rain and blue skies

This love is like sun on the rise

This love got me rolling the dice

Don't let me lose

Still falling for you

Still falling for you

Beautiful mind

Your heart got a story with mine

Your heart got me hurting at times

Your heart gave me new kind of highs

Your heart got me feeling so fine

So what to do

Still falling for you

Still falling for you

It took us a while

With every breath a new day

With love on the line

We've had our share of mistakes

But all your flaws and scars are mine

Still falling for you

Still falling for you

And just like that

All I breathe

All I feel

You are all for me

I'm in

And just like that

All I breathe

All I feel

You are all for me

No one can lift me, catch me the way that you do

I'm still falling for you

Brighter than gold

This love shining brighter than gold

This love is like letters in bold

This love is like out of control

This love is never growing old

You make it new

Still falling for you

Still falling for you

It took us a while

Because we were young and unsure

With love on the line

What if we both would need more

But all your flaws and scars are mine

Still falling for you

Still falling for you

Still falling for you

And just like that

All I breathe

All I feel

You are all for me

I'm in

And just like that

All I breathe

All I feel

You are all for me

No one can lift me, catch me the way that you do

I'm still falling for you

Falling, crash into my arms

Love you like this

Like a first kiss

Never let go

Falling, crash into my arms

Never breaking what we got

Still falling for you

Still falling for ...

And just like that

All I breathe

All I feel

You are all for me

I'm in

And just like that

All I breathe

All I feel

You are all for me

All for me