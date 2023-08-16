Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Acapulco - Jason Derulo: Like Boats in Acapulco, I'm Just Ridin' The Wave
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Acapulco yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Derulo dan telah dirilis pada 3 September 2021.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Acapulco yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Derulo.
Lagu Acapulco telah dirilis pada 3 September 2021.
Diketahui, lagu Acapulco mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang tergila-gila oleh pasangannya, meskipun pasangannya kerap membuat masalah atau sedikit gila di mata pria tersebut.
Official musik video lagu Acapulco telah dirilis di YouTube Jason Derulo pada 3 September 2021.
Hingga Rabu (16/8/2023), official musik video lagu Acapulco telah ditonton lebih dari 53,8 juta kali.
Lirik Lagu Acapulco - Jason Derulo:
[Intro]
Jason Derulo
[Verse 1]
I can't read ya, my sexy Mona Lisa
Can't tell if you gon' leave here, or if you wanna stay
Girl, just ease up, don't yell in my two-seater
You say that you a freaker, but fall asleep at eight
[Pre-Chorus]
Sheesh (Sheesh), but you're perfectly
Dysfunctional, you crazy like my mama, mama
Sheesh (Sheesh), girl, you killin' me
But you won't see me with another lover
[Chorus]
Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco
Like boats in Acapulco, I'm just ridin' the wave
Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco
Emotions like a yo-yo, but I love you that way
[Post-Chorus]
Oh
There's something 'bout a crazy lover
Oh
I love you that way
[Verse 2]
Damn, that body, devil in Versace
Did I win the lottery or am I gonna pay?
Damn, you got me, likе bitcoin and like Doge
I'm rich with you besidе me, 'cause you're not coin-based
[Pre-Chorus]
Sheesh (Sheesh), but you're perfectly
Dysfunctional, you crazy like my mama, mama
Sheesh (Sheesh), girl, you killin' me
But you won't see me with another lover
[Chorus]
Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco
Like boats in Acapulco, I'm just ridin' the wave
Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco
Emotions like a yo-yo, but I love you that way, yeah