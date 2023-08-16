Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Acapulco - Jason Derulo: Like Boats in Acapulco, I'm Just Ridin' The Wave

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Acapulco yang dinyanyikan oleh Jason Derulo.

Lagu Acapulco telah dirilis pada 3 September 2021.

Diketahui, lagu Acapulco mengisahkan tentang seorang pria yang tergila-gila oleh pasangannya, meskipun pasangannya kerap membuat masalah atau sedikit gila di mata pria tersebut.

Official musik video lagu Acapulco telah dirilis di YouTube Jason Derulo pada 3 September 2021.

Hingga Rabu (16/8/2023), official musik video lagu Acapulco telah ditonton lebih dari 53,8 juta kali.

Lirik Lagu Acapulco - Jason Derulo:

[Intro]

Jason Derulo

[Verse 1]

I can't read ya, my sexy Mona Lisa

Can't tell if you gon' leave here, or if you wanna stay

Girl, just ease up, don't yell in my two-seater

You say that you a freaker, but fall asleep at eight

[Pre-Chorus]

Sheesh (Sheesh), but you're perfectly

Dysfunctional, you crazy like my mama, mama

Sheesh (Sheesh), girl, you killin' me

But you won't see me with another lover

[Chorus]

Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco

Like boats in Acapulco, I'm just ridin' the wave

Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco

Emotions like a yo-yo, but I love you that way

[Post-Chorus]

Oh

There's something 'bout a crazy lover

Oh

I love you that way

[Verse 2]

Damn, that body, devil in Versace

Did I win the lottery or am I gonna pay?

Damn, you got me, likе bitcoin and like Doge

I'm rich with you besidе me, 'cause you're not coin-based

[Pre-Chorus]

Sheesh (Sheesh), but you're perfectly

Dysfunctional, you crazy like my mama, mama

Sheesh (Sheesh), girl, you killin' me

But you won't see me with another lover

[Chorus]

Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco

Like boats in Acapulco, I'm just ridin' the wave

Baby, oh-oh, you just a little loco

Emotions like a yo-yo, but I love you that way, yeah