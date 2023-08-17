Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Already Over - Sabrina Carpenter: I Say I'm Done, But I'm Still Confused

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Already Over yang dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Lagu Already Over telah dirilis pada 15 Juli 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Already Over mengisahkan tentang kerapuhan hubungan yang seharusnya sudah berakhir.

Official audio lagu Already Over telah dirilis di YouTube Sabrina Carpenter pada 15 Juli 2022.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: Im Talking All Around Clock

Lirik Lagu Already Over - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Verse 1]

We been talkin' for hours

'Bout how we shouldn't talk for hours on end

Kissin' after a conversation

'Bout how we'd probably be better off as friends

[Pre-Chorus]

Same time here next weekend

Say we won't do this again

Make me fall where I stand

Only like you can

[Chorus]

Yeah, I say I'm done, but I'm still confused

How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure?

And I change my mind, but it's still on you

How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

[Verse 2]

Selfishly don't wanna give you

Time to be on someone else's lips (Ah)

But I'll take three short hours over

Three long weeks pretendin' like we don't exist, hmm (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

Same time here next weekend

Say we won't do this again

Make me fall where I stand

Only like you can

[Chorus]

Yeah, I say I'm done, but I'm still confused

How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure?

And I change my mind, but it's still on you

How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

[Bridge]

After the aftermath, I know you'll be comin' back

To the back bedroom and it won't be the last

Of the aftermath, I know you'll be comin' back

To the back bedroom and it won't be the last time

[Chorus]

I say I'm done, but I'm still confused

How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure? (Ooh)

And I change my mind, but it's still on you

How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

[Outro]

Yeah, I like my bed, but it likes you too

How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?