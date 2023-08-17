Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Already Over - Sabrina Carpenter: I Say I'm Done, But I'm Still Confused

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu Already Over yang dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter dan telah dirilis pada 15 Juli 2022.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Already Over - Sabrina Carpenter: I Say I'm Done, But I'm Still Confused
Tangkapan layar YouTube Sabrina Carpenter
Lagu Already Over dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Already Over yang dinyanyikan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Lagu Already Over telah dirilis pada 15 Juli 2022.

Diketahui, lagu Already Over mengisahkan tentang kerapuhan hubungan yang seharusnya sudah berakhir.

Official audio lagu Already Over telah dirilis di YouTube Sabrina Carpenter pada 15 Juli 2022.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: Im Talking All Around Clock

Lirik Lagu Already Over - Sabrina Carpenter:

[Verse 1]
We been talkin' for hours
'Bout how we shouldn't talk for hours on end
Kissin' after a conversation
'Bout how we'd probably be better off as friends

[Pre-Chorus]
Same time here next weekend
Say we won't do this again
Make me fall where I stand
Only like you can

[Chorus]
Yeah, I say I'm done, but I'm still confused
How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure?
And I change my mind, but it's still on you
How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?
How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

[Verse 2]
Selfishly don't wanna give you
Time to be on someone else's lips (Ah)
But I'll take three short hours over
Three long weeks pretendin' like we don't exist, hmm (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]
Same time here next weekend
Say we won't do this again
Make me fall where I stand
Only like you can

[Chorus]
Yeah, I say I'm done, but I'm still confused
How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure?
And I change my mind, but it's still on you
How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?
How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

[Bridge]
After the aftermath, I know you'll be comin' back
To the back bedroom and it won't be the last
Of the aftermath, I know you'll be comin' back
To the back bedroom and it won't be the last time

[Chorus]
I say I'm done, but I'm still confused
How am I supposed to close the door when I still need the closure? (Ooh)
And I change my mind, but it's still on you
How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

[Outro]
Yeah, I like my bed, but it likes you too
How am I supposed to leave you now that you're already over?

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
Terjemahan Lagu
Already Over
Sabrina Carpenter
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kavling Makam Al-AZhar Memorial Garden
    Kavling Makam Al-AZhar Memorial Garden
    Rp56.430.000
    Jawa Barat, Karawang
    JASA BANGUN DAN RENOVASI RUMAH
    JASA BANGUN DAN RENOVASI RUMAH
    Rp3.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Rumah SHM di Citraland Taman Puspa Raya - Surabaya
    Rumah SHM di Citraland Taman Puspa Raya - Surabaya
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Gudang MultiFungsi Pergudangan Romokalisari, Kebomas - Gresik
    Gudang MultiFungsi Pergudangan Romokalisari, Kebomas - Gresik
    Rp95.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G 1.3cc Bekas Manual Tahun 2013 Siap Pakai - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Toyota Avanza G 1.3cc Bekas Manual Tahun 2013 Siap Pakai - Jakarta Timur
    Rp118.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Chevrolet Trax Ltz Premier 1.4cc turbo Automatic Th.2018 - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Chevrolet Trax Ltz Premier 1.4cc turbo Automatic Th.2018 - Jakarta Timur
    Rp179.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Odissey RB3 2.4cc Automatic 2010 Bekas Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Odissey RB3 2.4cc Automatic 2010 Bekas Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Rp183.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Toyota Camry V 2.5cc Facelift Automatic Th 2012 Hitam Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Toyota Camry V 2.5cc Facelift Automatic Th 2012 Hitam Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Rp185.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Brio E Cvt 1.2cc Automatic Th 2017 - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Brio E Cvt 1.2cc Automatic Th 2017 - Jakarta Timur
    Rp127.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Toyota Rush S Trd Sportivo 1.5cc Automatic Tahun 2016 Bekas - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Toyota Rush S Trd Sportivo 1.5cc Automatic Tahun 2016 Bekas - Jakarta Timur
    Rp159.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah siap huni Green Paradise Ragajaya Bojongggede siap KPR
    Rumah siap huni Green Paradise Ragajaya Bojongggede siap KPR
    Rp540.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Sewa Pompa Air Robin Pekanbaru
    Sewa Pompa Air Robin Pekanbaru
    Rp150.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Barat perempatan Manukan, jl mijil dekat jl rajawali, condong catur, Utara Polda DIY, Pakuwon mall
    Barat perempatan Manukan, jl mijil dekat jl rajawali, condong catur, Utara Polda DIY, Pakuwon mall
    Rp6.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    tanah di wates kulon progo yogyakarta
    tanah di wates kulon progo yogyakarta
    Rp250.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Kulon Progo
    Tanah selatan kampus UTY ringroad Utara, Jombor, Utara sindupark jambon,jl kabupaten, barat golf
    Tanah selatan kampus UTY ringroad Utara, Jombor, Utara sindupark jambon,jl kabupaten, barat golf
    Rp3.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah Kavling Murah Malang
    Tanah Kavling Murah Malang
    Rp50.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah DL View Sawah peliatan Ubud Giayar Bali
    Tanah DL View Sawah peliatan Ubud Giayar Bali
    Rp600.000.000
    Bali, Gianyar
    Utara Pasar Rejodani/RS Purihusada Jl Palagan KM 10 dalam Perumahan selatan pom BENSIN balong
    Utara Pasar Rejodani/RS Purihusada Jl Palagan KM 10 dalam Perumahan selatan pom BENSIN balong
    Rp4.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Barat pom bensin Balong jalan Palagan km 15, Selatan embung Jetis suruh Utara RS purihusada Rejodani
    Barat pom bensin Balong jalan Palagan km 15, Selatan embung Jetis suruh Utara RS purihusada Rejodani
    Rp1.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Sablon Kaos Plastisol Brebes
    Sablon Kaos Plastisol Brebes
    Rp50.000
    Jawa Tengah, Brebes
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan