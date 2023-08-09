Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: I'm Talking All Around Clock

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Nonsense yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter merilis lagu berjudul Nonsense pada 15 Juli 2022.

Lirik Lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter

No (yeah)

(La-la) da-ah

(Ah, uh, uh, uh, yeah)

Think I only want one number in my phone

I might change your contact to don't leave me alone

You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll

Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh

But I can't help myself

When you get close to me

Baby my tongue goes numb

Sounds like bleh, blah, blee

I don't want no one else (don't want)

Baby, I'm in too deep

Here's a lil' song I wrote (a song I wrote)

It's about you and me (me)

I'll be honest

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in

And when you got your arms around me

Ooh, it feels so good I had to jump the octave

I think I got an ex but I forgot him

And I can't find my chill, I must have lost it

I don't even know I'm talking nonsense

I'm talking, I'm talking (ahh)

I'm talking all around clock

I'm talking hope nobody knocks

I'm talking opposite of soft

I'm talking wild, wild thoughts

You gotta keep up with me

I got some young energy

I caught the L-O-V-E

How do you do this to me?

But I can't help myself

When you get close to me

Baby my tongue goes numb

Sounds like blah, blah, bleh, blee

I don't want no one else (don't want)

Baby, I'm in too deep (too deep)

Here's a lil' song I wrote (a song I wrote)

It's about you and me

I'll be honest (honest)

Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense

Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in (when you walk in)

When you got your arms around me

Ooh, it feels so good I had to hit the octave

I think I got an ex but I forgot him

And I can't find my chill, I must have lost it

I don't even know I'm talking nonsense (ohh)

I'm talking, I'm talking, I'm talking

I'm talking, I'm talking, I'm talking (na-na-na)

Blah, blah, blah, blah, uh-uh-uh-uh

Ahh

I don't even know anymore

Ohh

This song catchier than chicken pox is

I bet your house is where my other sock is

Woke up this morning thought I'd write a pop hit

How quickly can you take your clothes off pop quiz?

That one's not gonna make it

Most of these aren't gonna make it

