Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: I'm Talking All Around Clock

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Nonsense yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter: I'm Talking All Around Clock
Kolase Tribunnews/Instagram @sabrinacarpenter
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Nonsense yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Nonsense yang dipopulerkan oleh Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter merilis lagu berjudul Nonsense pada 15 Juli 2022.

Lirik Lagu Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter

No (yeah)
(La-la) da-ah
(Ah, uh, uh, uh, yeah)

Think I only want one number in my phone
I might change your contact to don't leave me alone
You said you like my eyes and you like to make 'em roll
Treat me like a queen, now you got me feelin' thrown, oh

But I can't help myself
When you get close to me
Baby my tongue goes numb
Sounds like bleh, blah, blee
I don't want no one else (don't want)
Baby, I'm in too deep
Here's a lil' song I wrote (a song I wrote)
It's about you and me (me)

I'll be honest
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in
And when you got your arms around me
Ooh, it feels so good I had to jump the octave
I think I got an ex but I forgot him
And I can't find my chill, I must have lost it
I don't even know I'm talking nonsense
I'm talking, I'm talking (ahh)

I'm talking all around clock
I'm talking hope nobody knocks
I'm talking opposite of soft
I'm talking wild, wild thoughts
You gotta keep up with me
I got some young energy
I caught the L-O-V-E
How do you do this to me?

But I can't help myself
When you get close to me
Baby my tongue goes numb
Sounds like blah, blah, bleh, blee
I don't want no one else (don't want)
Baby, I'm in too deep (too deep)
Here's a lil' song I wrote (a song I wrote)
It's about you and me

I'll be honest (honest)
Lookin' at you got me thinkin' nonsense
Cartwheels in my stomach when you walk in (when you walk in)
When you got your arms around me
Ooh, it feels so good I had to hit the octave
I think I got an ex but I forgot him
And I can't find my chill, I must have lost it
I don't even know I'm talking nonsense (ohh)
I'm talking, I'm talking, I'm talking

I'm talking, I'm talking, I'm talking (na-na-na)
Blah, blah, blah, blah, uh-uh-uh-uh
Ahh
I don't even know anymore
Ohh

This song catchier than chicken pox is
I bet your house is where my other sock is
Woke up this morning thought I'd write a pop hit
How quickly can you take your clothes off pop quiz?

That one's not gonna make it
Most of these aren't gonna make it

Lirik Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Nonsense - Sabrina Carpenter

