Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan How Do I Live Without You - Trisha Yearwood: I Need You in My Arms

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan How Do I Live Without You yang dipopulerkan Trisha Yearwood dalam artikel berikut.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan How Do I Live Without You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Trisha Yearwood.

Lagu How Do I Live Without You dirilis pada 27 Mei 1997 dalam album yang bertajuk 'A Collection of Hits'.

Lirik lagu How Do I Live Without You milik Trisha Yearwood itu ditulis oleh pencipta lagu Diane Warren.

Sejak pertam akali dirilis lagu How Do I Live Without You telah ditonton sebanyak 36,1 juta kali di YouTube.

Simak lirik lagu How Do I Live Without You yang dinyanyikan oleh Trisha Yearwood lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:

How do I

Bagaimana aku

Get through one night without you?

Lewati malam tanpamu?

If I had to live without you

Andai aku harus hidup tanpamu

What kind of life would that be?

Hidup seperti apa yang kan kujalani?

Oh I,

Oh aku

I need you in my arms

Aku butuh dirimu dalam pelukku

Need you to hold

Butuh dirimu tuk kudekap

You're my world, my heart, my soul

Kau adalah duniaku, hatiku, jiwaku

If you ever leave

Jika kau tinggalkanku