Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan How Do I Live Without You - Trisha Yearwood: I Need You in My Arms

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan How Do I Live Without You yang dipopulerkan Trisha Yearwood dalam artikel berikut.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan How Do I Live Without You - Trisha Yearwood: I Need You in My Arms
Instagram @trishayearwood
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan How Do I Live Without You yang dipopulerkan Trisha Yearwood dalam artikel berikut. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan How Do I Live Without You yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Trisha Yearwood.

Lagu How Do I Live Without You dirilis pada 27 Mei 1997 dalam album yang bertajuk 'A Collection of Hits'.

Lirik lagu How Do I Live Without You milik Trisha Yearwood itu ditulis oleh pencipta lagu Diane Warren.

Sejak pertam akali dirilis lagu How Do I Live Without You telah ditonton sebanyak 36,1 juta kali di YouTube.

Simak lirik lagu How Do I Live Without You yang dinyanyikan oleh Trisha Yearwood lengkap dengan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia dalam artikel berikut:

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Gravity - ONE OK ROCK ft Satoshi Fujihara: Im Not Falling for You Anymore

How do I
Bagaimana aku

Get through one night without you?
Lewati malam tanpamu?

If I had to live without you
Andai aku harus hidup tanpamu

What kind of life would that be?
Hidup seperti apa yang kan kujalani?

Oh I,
Oh aku

I need you in my arms
Aku butuh dirimu dalam pelukku

Need you to hold
Butuh dirimu tuk kudekap

You're my world, my heart, my soul
Kau adalah duniaku, hatiku, jiwaku

If you ever leave
Jika kau tinggalkanku

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu
How Do I Live Without You
Trisha Yearwood
YouTube
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Grosir Puzzle Kayu Huruf Hijaiyah Bisa Kirim ke Seluruh Kota 0821.3704.9901
    Grosir Puzzle Kayu Huruf Hijaiyah Bisa Kirim ke Seluruh Kota 0821.3704.9901
    Rp101.100
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    RUMAH MURAH DEPOK MULAI DARI 150 JUTAAN DI PENGASINAN DEPOK
    RUMAH MURAH DEPOK MULAI DARI 150 JUTAAN DI PENGASINAN DEPOK
    Rp150.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Rumah Gudang LT340 LB440 2 Lantai 3KT 3KM Harga Nego - Surakarta
    Rumah Gudang LT340 LB440 2 Lantai 3KT 3KM Harga Nego - Surakarta
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Rumah 2 Lantai Lokasi Strategis Kawasan Bisnis dan Dekat Kampus Ternama Kota Malang /Unit A1
    Rumah 2 Lantai Lokasi Strategis Kawasan Bisnis dan Dekat Kampus Ternama Kota Malang /Unit A1
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Distributor Genteng Beton Flat Kediri
    Distributor Genteng Beton Flat Kediri
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    MINIMALIS MODERN MEWAH DI KELASNYA RUMAH SYARIAH PONOROGO
    MINIMALIS MODERN MEWAH DI KELASNYA RUMAH SYARIAH PONOROGO
    Rp350.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Ponorogo
    PROMO, HUB 0822-4470-5247 | Vendor Souvenir Perusahaan Malang
    PROMO, HUB 0822-4470-5247 | Vendor Souvenir Perusahaan Malang
    Rp2.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Jasa Install Ulang Windows 10 Terdekat
    Jasa Install Ulang Windows 10 Terdekat
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    KOST KHUSUS MAHASISWA AREA BELAKANG KAMPUS UMM 3 MALANG
    KOST KHUSUS MAHASISWA AREA BELAKANG KAMPUS UMM 3 MALANG
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Honda Scoopy + Black + Th 2022
    Honda Scoopy + Black + Th 2022
    Rp21.500.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    MANJUR, Obat Tangan Kebas Dan Kesemutan Apotek AzZahra Medika
    MANJUR, Obat Tangan Kebas Dan Kesemutan Apotek AzZahra Medika
    Rp100.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Exclusive Gudang Industrial Readystock di Kutawaringin Tol Margaasih
    Exclusive Gudang Industrial Readystock di Kutawaringin Tol Margaasih
    Rp3,7 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    HUNIAN MODERN DI LENGKAPI SMARTDORLOCK MULAI 300 JT AN DEPOK
    HUNIAN MODERN DI LENGKAPI SMARTDORLOCK MULAI 300 JT AN DEPOK
    Rp369.999.999
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    RENTAL ALAT PESTA || DEKORASI RUANGAN GEDUNG || AMIRA PRO
    RENTAL ALAT PESTA || DEKORASI RUANGAN GEDUNG || AMIRA PRO
    Rp85.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    HUNIAN SYARIAH KONSEP MEZZANINE MEWAH DEPOK
    HUNIAN SYARIAH KONSEP MEZZANINE MEWAH DEPOK
    Rp250.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital | Jasa Pemasangan Antena Tv Dan Stb, Sawangan - Depok
    Toko Pasang Antena Tv Digital | Jasa Pemasangan Antena Tv Dan Stb, Sawangan - Depok
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Tanah murah di bogor tanah pinggir jalan prospek usaha
    Tanah murah di bogor tanah pinggir jalan prospek usaha
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Villa murah ada kolam renang bogor rumah murah di bogor
    Villa murah ada kolam renang bogor rumah murah di bogor
    Rp650.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Tanah pinggir jalan tanah Murah dibogor, sudah shm
    Tanah pinggir jalan tanah Murah dibogor, sudah shm
    Rp500.323.200
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Tanah ruang usaha matrial dan seisinya, tanah murah bogor
    Tanah ruang usaha matrial dan seisinya, tanah murah bogor
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan