Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Lipstick - Charlie Puth: Come and Put Your Lipstick On My Neck and My Body
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Lipstick yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth.
Penulis:
Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lipstick yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth.
Lagu berjudul Lipstick dirilis pada 18 Agustus 2023.
Lirik Lagu Lipstick - Charlie Puth
Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)
Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)
Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)
You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)
Baby, I think it's time we post a picture
Tell your momma and your sister you got a man
'Cause I'm your man (Yeah)
And lately, I've been thinking 'bout the future
We can make it more than rumors
That I'm your man 'cause I'm your man (Yes)
You can go ahead and be selfish
Baby, there ain't no reason to be jealous
Yeah, if you really want it, you don't gotta hold your tongue
Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)
Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)
Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)
You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)
Baby, I know this might sound kinda crazy, but
What would you want to name the baby?
No, I'm just playin', but I'm just sayin'
The moon, the stars, I'll raise the bar
I stay kissing you in public, and holdin' your hand 'cause I'm your man
So you can go ahead and be selfish
Baby, there ain't no reason to be jealous
Yeah, if you really want it you don't gotta hold your tongue (Yeah)
Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)
Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)
Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)
You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)
Listen
I've been wanting to say this for a long time now
And it feels like
It feels like the only way I can do it is
You got the kind of lips that I like (Sing it)
Tell me, do you want to taste?
Don't you know that you're not the type that's only one night, no
Baby, I can make you stay
One more time
You got the kind of lips that I like (Sing it)
Tell me, do you want to taste?
Don't you know that you're not the type that's only one night, no
Baby, I can make you stay
Everybody now
Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)
Just to show these bitches that you're mine
You're mine, mine, you're mine, mine
Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)
You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)
I wanna, wanna say it one more time
Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)
Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)
Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)
You're the one who gets it all the time
