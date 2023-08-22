Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Lipstick - Charlie Puth: Come and Put Your Lipstick On My Neck and My Body

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Lipstick yang dipopulerkan oleh Charlie Puth.

Lagu berjudul Lipstick dirilis pada 18 Agustus 2023.

Lirik Lagu Lipstick - Charlie Puth

Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)

Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)

Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)

You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)

Baby, I think it's time we post a picture

Tell your momma and your sister you got a man

'Cause I'm your man (Yeah)

And lately, I've been thinking 'bout the future

We can make it more than rumors

That I'm your man 'cause I'm your man (Yes)

You can go ahead and be selfish

Baby, there ain't no reason to be jealous

Yeah, if you really want it, you don't gotta hold your tongue

Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)

Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)

Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)

You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)

Baby, I know this might sound kinda crazy, but

What would you want to name the baby?

No, I'm just playin', but I'm just sayin'

The moon, the stars, I'll raise the bar

I stay kissing you in public, and holdin' your hand 'cause I'm your man

So you can go ahead and be selfish

Baby, there ain't no reason to be jealous

Yeah, if you really want it you don't gotta hold your tongue (Yeah)

Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)

Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)

Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)

You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)

Listen

I've been wanting to say this for a long time now

And it feels like

It feels like the only way I can do it is

You got the kind of lips that I like (Sing it)

Tell me, do you want to taste?

Don't you know that you're not the type that's only one night, no

Baby, I can make you stay

One more time

You got the kind of lips that I like (Sing it)

Tell me, do you want to taste?

Don't you know that you're not the type that's only one night, no

Baby, I can make you stay

Everybody now

Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)

Just to show these bitches that you're mine

You're mine, mine, you're mine, mine

Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)

You're the one who gets it all the time (Oh)

I wanna, wanna say it one more time

Come and put your lipstick on my neck and my body (My baby)

Just to show these bitches that you're mine (Oh)

Lipstick on my collar, show 'em you ain't no hobby (My baby)

You're the one who gets it all the time

