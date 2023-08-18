Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her - Charlie Puth: Cause They're All The Same
Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth dan telah dirilis pada tahun 2022.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.
Lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her telah dirilis pada tahun 2022.
Diketahui, lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her merupakan single kelima dari album studio ketiga yang bertajuk CHARLIE.
Official audio lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her telah dirilis di YouTube Charlie Puth pada 16 September 2022.
Lirik Lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her - Charlie Puth:
[Verse 1]
Get her name and get her number
Find out all of the things that we have in common
Never all the differences, oh, yeah
Meet her parents, meet her brother
Then she starts sleepin' over the crib on weekends
Like a real relationship, oh, no
[Pre-Chorus]
For me, the stars are alignin'
But for her, it's bad timin'
So she just can't be mine
[Chorus]
I don't think that I like her anymore
Cause they're all the same
All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)
I don't think that I like her anymore
Girls are all the same
They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)
[Verse 2]
So I hook up on a rebound
And I say that I'm gonna be single for life
But she's so pretty and nice (Pretty and nice)
So I made just one exception
But I find out eventually I'm not her type
Baby, that's the reason why, that
[Pre-Chorus]
For me, the stars are alignin'
But for her, it's bad timin'
So she just can't be mine
[Chorus]
I don't think that I like her anymore (Yeah)
Cause they're all the same
All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)
I don't think that I like her anymore (No)
Girls are all the same
They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)
[Bridge]
I'm tryin' not to be bitter
But damn it, I'll miss her
'Cause she's one of a kind (One of a kind)
[Pre-Chorus]
For me, the stars are alignin'
But for her, it's bad timin'
So she just can't be mine
[Chorus]
I don't think that I like her anymore
Cause they're all the same
All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)
I don't think that I like her anymore
Girls are all the same
They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)