Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her - Charlie Puth: Cause They're All The Same

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.

Lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her telah dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Diketahui, lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her merupakan single kelima dari album studio ketiga yang bertajuk CHARLIE.

Official audio lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her telah dirilis di YouTube Charlie Puth pada 16 September 2022.

Lirik Lagu I Don't Think That I Like Her - Charlie Puth:

[Verse 1]

Get her name and get her number

Find out all of the things that we have in common

Never all the differences, oh, yeah

Meet her parents, meet her brother

Then she starts sleepin' over the crib on weekends

Like a real relationship, oh, no

[Pre-Chorus]

For me, the stars are alignin'

But for her, it's bad timin'

So she just can't be mine

[Chorus]

I don't think that I like her anymore

Cause they're all the same

All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)

I don't think that I like her anymore

Girls are all the same

They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)

[Verse 2]

So I hook up on a rebound

And I say that I'm gonna be single for life

But she's so pretty and nice (Pretty and nice)

So I made just one exception

But I find out eventually I'm not her type

Baby, that's the reason why, that

[Pre-Chorus]

For me, the stars are alignin'

But for her, it's bad timin'

So she just can't be mine

[Chorus]

I don't think that I like her anymore (Yeah)

Cause they're all the same

All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)

I don't think that I like her anymore (No)

Girls are all the same

They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)

[Bridge]

I'm tryin' not to be bitter

But damn it, I'll miss her

'Cause she's one of a kind (One of a kind)

[Pre-Chorus]

For me, the stars are alignin'

But for her, it's bad timin'

So she just can't be mine

[Chorus]

I don't think that I like her anymore

Cause they're all the same

All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)

I don't think that I like her anymore

Girls are all the same

They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)