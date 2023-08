Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Workin Hard - Fujii Kaze: Better Sit Back Take A Deep Breath

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Workin Hard milik penyanyi Jepang, Fujii Kaze dibawah ini.

Lagu Workin Hard yang dinyanyikan oleh Fujii telah dirilis di channel YouTube miliknya pada Kamis, (24/8/2023) ,lalu.

Lewat akun Instagramnya, Fujii Kaze mengungkap bahwa makna lagu ini adalah sebagai lagu kebangsaan untuk semua orang yang selalu bekerja keras dan melakukan yang terbaik dalam hidup.

Berikut ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan Workin Hard - Fujii Kaze:

Kassaratta akkande rashita

Arara yowa geniyasushi

Shinjikitta anshin shikitta

Atata fukaki yorokobi

Tatakau wa nagitaosu wa

Kayowai onore jishinsa

Yarikitte munehatte kireini chirunosa

Minna honma yo yaruwa

Meccha ganbattoruwa

Washikate maken younina

Hisokani nanikato tsutomeruwa

Nanmo nakutatte iiya

Kekka nanzo kattariiwa

Better sit back

Take a deep breath

And you'll know, know, know

Know, know, know

Know, know, know, know

You've been workin' hard, workin' hard

Maybe you don't understand

But I know that you're

Workin' hard, workin' hard

Wish I could give you a hand

Baby, you've been

Workin' hard, workin' hard

Trust the process and be brave

You've been workin' hard

God, you've been workin' hard

Let's sit back, time to relax

Kodouni makasete jiyuuni odotte

Bow down, show them respect

Tekimo mikatamo kokoniwa neekara

Sit back, time to relax

Kodouni makasete jiyuuni odotte

Bow down, show them respect

Tekimo mikatamo honmawa neekara

Minna honma youyaruwa

Meccha ganbattoruwa

Washikate maken younina

Hisokani nanikato tsutomeruwa

Nanmo nakutatte iiya

Kekka nanzo kattariiwa

Better sit back

Take a deep breath

And you'll know, know, know

Know, know, know

Know, know, know, know

You've been workin' hard, workin' hard (Ooh)

Maybe you don't understand

But I know that you're

Workin' hard, workin' hard

(I know that you work, workin' hard, yeah)

Wish I could give you a hand

Baby, you've been

Workin' hard, workin' hard (Workin' hard)

Trust the process and be brave

Workin' hard (Workin' hard)

God, you've been workin' hard (Workin' hard)

All we gonna do is to make you happy

All we gonna do is to make you lucky

All we gonna do is

All we gonna do is to make you, make you feel alive

What we gonna do is to make you feel good

What we gonna do is to make you feel, ah!

It's all about others

It's all about brothers

Together, we can touch the sky

('Cause you've been workin' hard, workin' hard)

Maybe you don't understand

But I know that you're workin' hard, workin' hard

Wish I could give you a hand

Baby, you've been

Workin' hard, workin' hard (Workin' hard, workin' hard)

Trust the process and be brave

Workin' hard

God, you've been workin' hard