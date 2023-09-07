Chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For dari U2 yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023.

Berkat penampilannya membawakan lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, Putri Ariani mendapatkan standing ovation dari 4 juri.

Diketahui, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For merupakan lagu dari band asal Irlandia, U2.

Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For termuat dalam album U2 bertajuk Joshua Tree pada 1987.

Untuk memainkan lagu tersebut, simak chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2 yang dimulai dari kunci C.

Chord Gitar Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

[INTRO]

e|-----------------------|

B|-----------------------|

G|----12--12----12-------|

D|-10--------10----10----|

A|-----------------------|

E|-----------------------|

[VERSE 1]

C

I have climbed highest mountains

I have run through the fields

Fsus2 C

only to be with you, only to be with you

C

I have run, I have crawled

Fsus2

I have scaled these city walls, these city walls

C

only to be with you

[CHORUS 1]

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

[VERSE 2]

C

I have kissed honey lips

Felt the healing in her fingertips

Fsus2 C

It burned like fire, this burning desire

C

I have spoke with the tongue of angels

I have held the hand of the devil

Fsus2 C

It was warm in the night, I was cold as a stone

[CHORUS 2]

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

[INTERLUDE]

| C Csus4| C Csus4| C Csus4| C Csus4|

| C Csus4| C |

| F | F |

| C Csus4| C |

[VERSE 3]

C

I believe in the kingdom come

then all the colours they will

Fsus2

bleed into one, bleed into one

C

But yes I'm still running

C

You broke the bonds and you loosed the chains

Fsus2

carried the cross of, of my shame, of my shame

C

You know I believe it

[CHORUS 3]

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G Fsus2 C

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

[OUTRO]

C Fsus2 C

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)