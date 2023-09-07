Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani

Simak chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani
Instagram @arianinismaputri
Chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For dari U2 yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023.

Berkat penampilannya membawakan lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, Putri Ariani mendapatkan standing ovation dari 4 juri.

Diketahui, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For merupakan lagu dari band asal Irlandia, U2.

Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For termuat dalam album U2 bertajuk Joshua Tree pada 1987.

Untuk memainkan lagu tersebut, simak chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2 yang dimulai dari kunci C.

Chord Gitar Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Baca juga: Terjemahan Lagu I Still Havent Found What Im Looking For - U2 yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani di AGT

[INTRO]

e|-----------------------|
B|-----------------------|
G|----12--12----12-------|
D|-10--------10----10----|
A|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|

[VERSE 1]

         C
I have climbed highest mountains

I have run through the fields

     Fsus2                    C
only to be with you, only to be with you

          C
I have run, I have crawled

                                           Fsus2
I have scaled these city walls, these city walls

         C
only to be with you

[CHORUS 1]

G              Fsus2             C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G              Fsus2             C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

[VERSE 2]

  C
I have kissed honey lips

Felt the healing in her fingertips

                Fsus2                C
It burned like fire, this burning desire

       C
I have spoke with the tongue of angels

I have held the hand of the devil

                   Fsus2                   C
It was warm in the night, I was cold as a stone

[CHORUS 2]

G                      Fsus2        C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G                      Fsus2        C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

[INTERLUDE]

| C Csus4| C Csus4| C Csus4| C Csus4|
| C Csus4| C |
| F | F |
| C Csus4| C |

[VERSE 3]

C
I believe in the kingdom come

then all the colours they will

                        Fsus2
bleed into one, bleed into one

                  C
But yes I'm still running

                        C
You broke the bonds and you loosed the chains

                                         Fsus2
carried the cross of, of my shame, of my shame

               C
You know I believe it

[CHORUS 3]

      G                 Fsus2       C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G                       Fsus2       C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G                       Fsus2       C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

G                       Fsus2       C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

[OUTRO]

C Fsus2 C

(Tribunnews.com/Enggar Kusuma)

 
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
