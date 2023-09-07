Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani
Simak chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani saat babak semifinal America's Got Talent 2023.
Berkat penampilannya membawakan lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, Putri Ariani mendapatkan standing ovation dari 4 juri.
Diketahui, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For merupakan lagu dari band asal Irlandia, U2.
Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For termuat dalam album U2 bertajuk Joshua Tree pada 1987.
Untuk memainkan lagu tersebut, simak chord gitar lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2 yang dimulai dari kunci C.
Chord Gitar Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
[INTRO]
e|-----------------------|
B|-----------------------|
G|----12--12----12-------|
D|-10--------10----10----|
A|-----------------------|
E|-----------------------|
[VERSE 1]
C
I have climbed highest mountains
I have run through the fields
Fsus2 C
only to be with you, only to be with you
C
I have run, I have crawled
Fsus2
I have scaled these city walls, these city walls
C
only to be with you
[CHORUS 1]
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
[VERSE 2]
C
I have kissed honey lips
Felt the healing in her fingertips
Fsus2 C
It burned like fire, this burning desire
C
I have spoke with the tongue of angels
I have held the hand of the devil
Fsus2 C
It was warm in the night, I was cold as a stone
[CHORUS 2]
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
[INTERLUDE]
| C Csus4| C Csus4| C Csus4| C Csus4|
| C Csus4| C |
| F | F |
| C Csus4| C |
[VERSE 3]
C
I believe in the kingdom come
then all the colours they will
Fsus2
bleed into one, bleed into one
C
But yes I'm still running
C
You broke the bonds and you loosed the chains
Fsus2
carried the cross of, of my shame, of my shame
C
You know I believe it
[CHORUS 3]
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
G Fsus2 C
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
[OUTRO]
C Fsus2 C
