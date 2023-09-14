Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Spectre - Alan Walker: There's a Ghost Inside Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Spectre yang dirilis oleh Alan Walker.

Lagu The Spectre telah dirilis pada September 2017.

Diketahui, lagu The Spectre adalah lagu remake dari single Spectre yang diunggah melalui NoCopyRightSounds tahun 2015.

Lagu The Spectre telah dirilis di YouTube Alan Walker pada 15 September 2017.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Spectre - Alan Walker:

[Verse 1]

Hello, hello, can you hear me as I scream your name?

Halo, halo, bisakah kau mendengarku saat aku meneriakkan namamu?

Hello, hello, do you need me before I fade away?

Halo, halo, apakah kau membutuhkanku sebelum aku menghilang?

[Chorus]

Is this the place that I call home

Apakah ini tempat yang kusebut rumah

To find what I've become?

Untuk menemukan apa jadinya aku?

Walk along the path unknown

Berjalan di sepanjang jalan yang tak diketahui

We live, we love, we lie

Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

Deep in the dark I don't need the light

Jauh di dalam kegelapan, aku tidak butuh cahaya

There's a ghost inside me

Ada hantu di dalam diriku

It all belongs to the other side

Itu semua milik pihak lain

We live, we love, we lie (We live, we love, we lie)

Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

[Verse 2]

Hello, hello, nice to meet you, voice inside my head

Halo, halo, senang bertemu denganmu, suara di dalam kepalaku

Hello, hello, I believe you, how can I forget?

Halo, halo, aku mempercayaimu, bagaimana bisa aku lupa?

[Chorus]

Is this the place that I call home

Apakah ini tempat yang kusebut rumah

To find what I've become?

Untuk menemukan apa jadinya aku?

Walk along the path unknown

Berjalan di sepanjang jalan yang tak diketahui

We live, we love, we lie

Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

Deep in the dark I don't need the light

Jauh di dalam kegelapan, aku tidak butuh cahaya

There's a ghost inside me

Ada hantu di dalam diriku

It all belongs to the other side

Itu semua milik pihak lain

We live, we love, we lie (We live, we love, we lie)

Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

We live, we love, we lie

Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

