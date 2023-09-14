Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Spectre - Alan Walker: There's a Ghost Inside Me

Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Spectre yang dirilis oleh Alan Walker dan telah dirilis pada September 2017.

Lagu The Spectre dirilis oleh Alan Walker. Berikut lirik dan terjemahannya. 

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Spectre yang dirilis oleh Alan Walker.

Lagu The Spectre telah dirilis pada September 2017.

Diketahui, lagu The Spectre adalah lagu remake dari single Spectre yang diunggah melalui NoCopyRightSounds tahun 2015.

Lagu The Spectre telah dirilis di YouTube Alan Walker pada 15 September 2017.

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Spectre - Alan Walker:

[Verse 1]
Hello, hello, can you hear me as I scream your name?
Halo, halo, bisakah kau mendengarku saat aku meneriakkan namamu?
Hello, hello, do you need me before I fade away?
Halo, halo, apakah kau membutuhkanku sebelum aku menghilang?

[Chorus]
Is this the place that I call home
Apakah ini tempat yang kusebut rumah
To find what I've become?
Untuk menemukan apa jadinya aku?
Walk along the path unknown
Berjalan di sepanjang jalan yang tak diketahui
We live, we love, we lie
Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong
Deep in the dark I don't need the light
Jauh di dalam kegelapan, aku tidak butuh cahaya
There's a ghost inside me
Ada hantu di dalam diriku
It all belongs to the other side
Itu semua milik pihak lain
We live, we love, we lie (We live, we love, we lie)
Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

[Verse 2]
Hello, hello, nice to meet you, voice inside my head
Halo, halo, senang bertemu denganmu, suara di dalam kepalaku
Hello, hello, I believe you, how can I forget?
Halo, halo, aku mempercayaimu, bagaimana bisa aku lupa?

[Chorus]
Is this the place that I call home
Apakah ini tempat yang kusebut rumah
To find what I've become?
Untuk menemukan apa jadinya aku?
Walk along the path unknown
Berjalan di sepanjang jalan yang tak diketahui
We live, we love, we lie
Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong
Deep in the dark I don't need the light
Jauh di dalam kegelapan, aku tidak butuh cahaya
There's a ghost inside me
Ada hantu di dalam diriku
It all belongs to the other side
Itu semua milik pihak lain
We live, we love, we lie (We live, we love, we lie)
Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong
We live, we love, we lie
Kita hidup, kita mencintai, kita berbohong

