Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Back For More - TXT feat Anitta: I Can See You Comin' Back For More

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik dan terjemahan lagu Back For More yang dipopulerkan oleh TXT feat Anitta.

Boy group Korea Selatan di bawah naungan HYBE Corporation, TXT, baru saja merilis single berjudul Back For More.

Dalam single tersebut, TXT menggandeng penyanyi perempuan asal Brasil, Anitta.

Adapun lirik dan terjemahan Back For More'ialah sebagai berikut ini:

Lirik dan Terjemahan 'Back For More' - TXT feat. Anitta

I can see you comin' back for more

Comin' back for more, ayy

If you walk out that door

When I'm with you, it all feels different

When I'm with you, it all makes sense

And I know you don't feel no different

Woah-ooh

There's a magic to how we livin'

Feels so natural to what this is

It's like I'm dreamin', we both daydreamin'

Woah-ooh

All I know is if you walk away

Tell me something

There'll be things you can't replace

All I know is if you walk away

Give me something

Baby, that's okay, 'cause

I can see you comin' back for more

Comin' back for more (Yeah)

If you walk out that door

I can see you comin' back for more

Comin' back for more (Yeah)

If you walk out that door

Don't wanna feel nobody

If it isn't you, baby

They're gonna call my night

Ain't nothing without you, baby

Eta, eta

Loco como el [?] Anitta

Loco pa' mi [?] bonita

[?] soy la favorita

Pa-pa-pam-pam, pam-pam-pam

Tell me what you want, it's alright

Pa-pa-pam-pam, pam-pam-pam

Esto va a empezar (Oh)

All I know is if you walk away

Give me something (Give me something)

Baby, that's okay, 'cause

I can see you comin' back for more

Comin' back for more (Hey)

If you walk out that door

I can see you comin' back for more

Comin' back for more (Yeah)

If you walk out that door (Oh)

When I'm with you, it all feels different

When I'm with you, when I'm with you

I can see you comin' back for more

Comin' back for more

If you walk out that door

Oh

Ooh

Ta-da-da-da

If you walk out the door

Ooh-ooh

Ow

When I'm with you, when I'm with you

I can see you comin' back for more (Comin' back for more)

Comin' back for more (Ooh-ooh)

If you walk out that door (Door)

I can see you comin' back for more (Ah)

Comin' back for more (Yeah)

If you walk out that—

