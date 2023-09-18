Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Back For More - TXT feat Anitta: I Can See You Comin' Back For More
Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Back For More yang dinyanyikan oleh TXT feat Anitta dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah lirik dan terjemahan lagu Back For More yang dipopulerkan oleh TXT feat Anitta.
Boy group Korea Selatan di bawah naungan HYBE Corporation, TXT, baru saja merilis single berjudul Back For More.
Dalam single tersebut, TXT menggandeng penyanyi perempuan asal Brasil, Anitta.
Adapun lirik dan terjemahan Back For More'ialah sebagai berikut ini:
Lirik dan Terjemahan 'Back For More' - TXT feat. Anitta
I can see you comin' back for more
Comin' back for more, ayy
If you walk out that door
When I'm with you, it all feels different
When I'm with you, it all makes sense
And I know you don't feel no different
Woah-ooh
There's a magic to how we livin'
Feels so natural to what this is
It's like I'm dreamin', we both daydreamin'
Woah-ooh
All I know is if you walk away
Tell me something
There'll be things you can't replace
All I know is if you walk away
Give me something
Baby, that's okay, 'cause
I can see you comin' back for more
Comin' back for more (Yeah)
If you walk out that door
I can see you comin' back for more
Comin' back for more (Yeah)
If you walk out that door
Don't wanna feel nobody
If it isn't you, baby
They're gonna call my night
Ain't nothing without you, baby
Eta, eta
Loco como el [?] Anitta
Loco pa' mi [?] bonita
[?] soy la favorita
Pa-pa-pam-pam, pam-pam-pam
Tell me what you want, it's alright
Pa-pa-pam-pam, pam-pam-pam
Esto va a empezar (Oh)
All I know is if you walk away
Give me something (Give me something)
Baby, that's okay, 'cause
I can see you comin' back for more
Comin' back for more (Hey)
If you walk out that door
I can see you comin' back for more
Comin' back for more (Yeah)
If you walk out that door (Oh)
When I'm with you, it all feels different
When I'm with you, when I'm with you
I can see you comin' back for more
Comin' back for more
If you walk out that door
Oh
Ooh
Ta-da-da-da
If you walk out the door
Ooh-ooh
Ow
When I'm with you, when I'm with you
I can see you comin' back for more (Comin' back for more)
Comin' back for more (Ooh-ooh)
If you walk out that door (Door)
I can see you comin' back for more (Ah)
Comin' back for more (Yeah)
If you walk out that—
Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia