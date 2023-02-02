Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 145 146 Semester 2, Task 1 Read and Summarize The Text

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 145 sampai 146. Siswa mengerjakan Task 1: Read and summarize the text.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 145 sampai 146.

Pada halaman 145 sampai 146, siswa diminta membaca informasi di website yang sudah ditunjukkan tautannya lalu menuliskan hasil bacaannya pada kolom yang telah tersedia.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 145 - 146

Speaking

Task 1: Read and summarize the text.

Read and find further information about more tips to improve your photo qualities by using Photoshop by opening the following link: blog.udemy.com/how-to-use-photoshop/

After that, summarize the tips that you get from the website.

Answer:

1. Name of Tools: The zoom tool

Procedures: Can use the zoom tool or keyboard shortcuts to alter the image or workspace view in Photoshop.

This tool lets you resize windows, center the view on a location, or zoom continuously.

2. Name of Tools: Color tools

Procedures: changing an image to black and white, adding a sepia tone to create an antique feel, overlaying a portion of the image with color, or changing the background color.

