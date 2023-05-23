Simple Past Future Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, dan Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini materi sekolah grammar Simple Past Future Tense.

Simple Past Future Tense digunakan untuk menyatakan tindakan atau keadaan tentang masa depan dari perspektif masa lalu.

Rumus Simple Past Future Tense menggunakan auxiliary verb lampau would/should atau to be lampau was/were.

Simple Past Future Tense juga disebut Future in the Past.

Selengkapnya, simak rumus dan contoh Simple Past Future Tense di bawah ini, dikutip dari English Page dan The English Bureau.

Rumus Nominal:

- Would/should

(+) S + would/should + be + ANA

(-) S + would/should + not + be + ANA

(?) Would/should + S + be + ANA ?

Contoh: We should be there last month (Kita seharusnya berada disana bulan lalu).

- Was/Were

(+) S + was/were + going to + bare infinitive

(-) S + was/were + not + going to + bare infinitive