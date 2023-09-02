Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 70, Active Conversation

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 70 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Active Conversation

Create a dialogue for one of the situations given below. Using the role-play approach, reenact the conversation with your classmates.

Situation No. 1

You and your friend have decided to write a letter to your parents to describe your recent field trip. Discuss what you want to write about.

Contoh jawaban:

You: I want to send a letter for my parents.

Friend: That's would be nice! What do you want to tell them?

You: I want to tell about our recent field trip. How should I start to write?

Friend: Firstly, you need to write the address, date and your parents' name.

After that, you can write some greetings and continue to write about the story of our field trip and don't forget to write closing statement and your signature.