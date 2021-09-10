Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Does Your Mother Know tergabung dalam album Voulez-Vous.
Album Voulez-Vous ini dirilis pada 1979.
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
[Verse]
G Em
You're so hot, teasing me
G C Bm Am G D
So you're blue but I can't take a chance on a chick like you
G
That's something I couldn't do
G Em
There's that look in your eyes
G C Bm Am G D
I can read in your face that your feelings are driving you wild
G
Ah, but girl you're only a child
[Chorus]
C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
[Bridge]
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Better slow down girl
G Cm
That's no way to go
G Cm
Does your mother know?
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Try to cool it girl
G Cm
Take it nice and slow
G Cm
Does your mother know?
[Verse]
G Em
I can see what you want
G C Bm Am G D
But you seem pretty young to be searching for that kind of fun
G
So maybe I'm not the one
G Em
Now you're so cute, I like your style
G C Bm Am G D
And I know what you mean when you give me a flash of that smile (smile)
G
But girl you're only a child
[Chorus]
C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
[Bridge]
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Better slow down girl
G Cm
That's no way to go
G Cm
Does your mother know?
G
Take it easy (take it easy)
C Cm
Try to cool it girl
G Cm
Take it nice and slow
G Cm
Does your mother know?
[Chorus]
C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
G
Does your mother know that you're out?
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Happy - SkinnyFabs, If You Think Im Such A Happy Person, No You are Wrong
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Its Only Me - Kaleb J: I Will Always Be The One Who Pull You Up
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Reason - Hoobastank, Kunci dari C: and The Reason Is You
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya
(Tribunnews.com)