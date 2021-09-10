Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
gettotext.com
Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Does Your Mother Know tergabung dalam album Voulez-Vous.

Album Voulez-Vous ini dirilis pada 1979.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA

[Verse]

G                                  Em
You're so hot, teasing me
G              C              Bm               Am            G             D
So you're blue but I can't take a chance on a chick like you
                                             G
That's something I couldn't do
G                                        Em
There's that look in your eyes
G           C             Bm                  Am               G                 D
I can read in your face that your feelings are driving you wild
                                            G
Ah, but girl you're only a child

[Chorus]

C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
                                                           G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
                                                         G
Does your mother know that you're out?

[Bridge]
              G
Take it easy (take it easy)
            C              Cm
Better slow down girl
                G          Cm
That's no way to go
                   G           Cm
Does your mother know?
                G
Take it easy (take it easy)
           C         Cm
Try to cool it girl
             G            Cm
Take it nice and slow
                 G           Cm
Does your mother know?

[Verse]

G                             Em
I can see what you want
G            C                Bm              Am                  G               D
But you seem pretty young to be searching for that kind of fun
                                     G
So maybe I'm not the one
G                                                 Em
Now you're so cute, I like your style
G          C                     Bm                   Am           G                    D
And I know what you mean when you give me a flash of that smile (smile)
                                       G
But girl you're only a child

[Chorus]

C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
                                                        G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
                                                        G
Does your mother know that you're out?

[Bridge]
                  G
Take it easy (take it easy)
             C              Cm
Better slow down girl
                G         Cm
That's no way to go
                    G          Cm
Does your mother know?
              G
Take it easy (take it easy)
            C        Cm
Try to cool it girl
             G            Cm
Take it nice and slow
                  G            Cm
Does your mother know?

[Chorus]

C
Well I can dance with you honey
If you think it's funny
                                                          G
Does your mother know that you're out?
C
And I can chat with you baby
Flirt a little maybe
                                                         G
Does your mother know that you're out?

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Happy - SkinnyFabs, If You Think Im Such A Happy Person, No You are Wrong

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Its Only Me - Kaleb J: I Will Always Be The One Who Pull You Up

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Reason - Hoobastank, Kunci dari C: and The Reason Is You

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Does Your Mother Know
Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
chord gitar

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

Rp. 40.200
Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 800g

Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 800g

Rp. 352.800
Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rp. 104.600
YUPI Gummi Pizza Permen Jelly 23gr

YUPI Gummi Pizza Permen Jelly 23gr

Rp. 3.000
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan