Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Does Your Mother Know dari ABBA dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Does Your Mother Know tergabung dalam album Voulez-Vous.

Album Voulez-Vous ini dirilis pada 1979.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA

[Verse]

G Em

You're so hot, teasing me

G C Bm Am G D

So you're blue but I can't take a chance on a chick like you

G

That's something I couldn't do

G Em

There's that look in your eyes

G C Bm Am G D

I can read in your face that your feelings are driving you wild

G

Ah, but girl you're only a child

[Chorus]

C

Well I can dance with you honey

If you think it's funny

G

Does your mother know that you're out?

C

And I can chat with you baby

Flirt a little maybe

G

Does your mother know that you're out?

[Bridge]

G

Take it easy (take it easy)

C Cm

Better slow down girl

G Cm

That's no way to go

G Cm

Does your mother know?

G

Take it easy (take it easy)

C Cm

Try to cool it girl

G Cm

Take it nice and slow

G Cm

Does your mother know?

[Verse]

G Em

I can see what you want

G C Bm Am G D

But you seem pretty young to be searching for that kind of fun

G

So maybe I'm not the one

G Em

Now you're so cute, I like your style

G C Bm Am G D

And I know what you mean when you give me a flash of that smile (smile)

G

But girl you're only a child

[Chorus]

C

Well I can dance with you honey

If you think it's funny

G

Does your mother know that you're out?

C

And I can chat with you baby

Flirt a little maybe

G

Does your mother know that you're out?

[Bridge]

G

Take it easy (take it easy)

C Cm

Better slow down girl

G Cm

That's no way to go

G Cm

Does your mother know?

G

Take it easy (take it easy)

C Cm

Try to cool it girl

G Cm

Take it nice and slow

G Cm

Does your mother know?

[Chorus]

C

Well I can dance with you honey

If you think it's funny

G

Does your mother know that you're out?

C

And I can chat with you baby

Flirt a little maybe

G

Does your mother know that you're out?

