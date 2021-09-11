Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Cheating on You dari Charlie Puth dalam artikel ini.
Charlie Puth merupakan penyanyi Amerika pemilik nama asli Charles Otto Puth Jr.
Lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2019 dan menjadi singel tanpa album.
Lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You - Charlie:
[Intro]
G D/F# Em D/F#
[Verse 1]
G
It started with a kiss
D/F#
On your momma's couch
Em D/F#
2012 was nothing serious
G
And then we caught the feels
D/F#
It got really real
Em
Too good to be true
D/F#
I guess I thought you was, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
G D/F#
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
Em D/F#
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
G D/F#
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
Em D/F#
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah
[Chorus]
G D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, oh, cheating on you
G D/F#
Baby, now
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
[Verse 2]
G D/F#
Thought I could get you back any time of day
Em
Shouldn't have been so cocky
D/F#
Shouldn't have did you wrong (whoa)
G D/F#
And now I miss you bad, really, really bad
Em D/F#
Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone
[Pre-Chorus]
G D/F#
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
Em D/F#
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
G D/F#
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
Em D/F#
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah
[Chorus]
G D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, oh, cheating on you
G D/F#
Baby, now
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
[Bridge]
C
Baby, no
Bm7 A#
There ain't no lips like your lips
F C
And nobody else feels like this
Bm7 A#
There's no moving on, I'll admit
A
If you go away, yeah
[Outro]
G D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)
G D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it, baby)
G D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")
G D/F#
Baby, now, ooh (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")
Em D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F#
I said, "Goodbye"
Em D/F#
And you said, "Goodbye"
