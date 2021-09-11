Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Cheating on You dari Charlie Puth dalam artikel ini.

Charlie Puth merupakan penyanyi Amerika pemilik nama asli Charles Otto Puth Jr.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Oktober 2019 dan menjadi singel tanpa album.

Lirik dan chord lagu Cheating on You - Charlie:

[Intro]
G D/F# Em D/F#

[Verse 1]
G
It started with a kiss
D/F#
On your momma's couch
Em                        D/F#
2012 was nothing serious
G
And then we caught the feels
D/F#
It got really real
                         Em
Too good to be true
                                         D/F#
I guess I thought you was, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]
               G                                    D/F#
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
                             Em                               D/F#
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
                 G                                  D/F#
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
                Em                                   D/F#
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]
  G                                                     D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
        Em                                          D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
  G                                                 D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, oh, cheating on you
G D/F#
Baby, now
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Verse 2]
                G                                  D/F#
Thought I could get you back any time of day
                                     Em
Shouldn't have been so cocky
                                    D/F#
Shouldn't have did you wrong (whoa)
       G                                        D/F#
And now I miss you bad, really, really bad
                          Em                                       D/F#
Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

[Pre-Chorus]
               G                                    D/F#
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
                             Em                               D/F#
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
                G                                   D/F#
I know it's gettin' late, gettin' late, gettin' late
               Em                                    D/F#
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

[Chorus]
  G                                                     D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
       Em                                           D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
   G                                                D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
       Em                                           D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G D/F# Em       D/F#
Baby, now, oh, cheating on you
G D/F#
Baby, now
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you

[Bridge]
          C
Baby, no
                      Bm7               A#
There ain't no lips like your lips
                    F                    C
And nobody else feels like this
                 Bm7                 A#
There's no moving on, I'll admit
               A
If you go away, yeah

[Outro]
  G                                                     D/F#
I know I said, "Goodbye, " and, baby, you said it too
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)
  G                                                 D/F#
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)
      Em                                            D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it, baby)
          G   D/F# Em D/F#
Baby, now, ooh,    cheating on you (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")
         G D/F#
Baby, now, ooh (said, "Goodbye, " said, "Goodbye")
                 Em                                  D/F#
But when I touch her, I feel like I'm cheating on you
G         D/F#
I said, "Goodbye"
              Em      D/F#
And you said, "Goodbye"

