Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith: They'll Never Love You Like I Can, Can, Can

Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can, lengkap dengan lirik.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith: They'll Never Love You Like I Can, Can, Can
google
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can, lengkap dengan lirik. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Sam Smith berjudul Like I Can.

Lagu dengan judul Like I Can dibawakan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Sam Smith.

Diketahui lagu ini telah dirilis pada 2014, lalu.

Lagu Like I Can diambil dari album Sam Smith, In the Lonely Hour.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Empire State of Mind Part II - Alicia Keys: Now Youre In New York

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You dari George Benson

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith:

[Verse]
              Em              D     G
He could be a sinner, or a gentleman
              Em                 D             G
He could be a preacher when your soul is damned
              Em          D       Bm
He could be a lawyer on a witness stand but
Am                     Em     C       G
  He'll never love you like I can, can
 
              Em                  D            G
He could be a stranger you gave a second glance
              Em           D              G
He could be a trophy, of a one night stand
                   Em           D          Bm
He could have your humor, but I don't understand cause
Am                     Em     C       G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can
  
[Chorus]
D                          Bm            Em
  Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                G           D
  When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                         Bm             Em
  There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                       Em     C       G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                       Em     C       G
  They'll never love you like I can, can
  
[Verse]
           Em            D        G
A chance encounter of circumstance
             Em                     D        G
Maybe he’s a mantra keeps your mind entranced
                Em             D   Bm
He could be the silence in this mayhem, but then again
Am                     Em     C        G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can
  
[Chorus]
D                          Bm            Em
  Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                G           D
  When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                         Bm             Em
  There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                     Em     C        G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can
  
[Verse]
   Em                     D        G
We both have demons, that we can't stand
  Em                    D      G
I love your demons like devils can
   Em                     D     G
If you’re self-seeking an honest man
     Am              B
Then stop deceiving, Lord please
  
[Chorus]
D                          Bm            Em
  Why are you looking down all the wrong roads?
C                                G           D
  When mine is the heart and the salt of the soul
D                         Bm             Em
  There may be lovers who hold out their hands but
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                       Em     C        G
  They'll never love you like I can, can, can
Am                     Em     C        G
  He'll never love you like I can, can, can

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, dari Kunci G: I Hope You’re Happy but Don’t be Happier

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift: Youll See Me in Hindsight

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Garudea Prabawati
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith
chord Sam Smith
Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

Rp. 325.156
EMINA Stick Cheese Barbeque 4pcs x 12gr

EMINA Stick Cheese Barbeque 4pcs x 12gr

Rp. 13.900
YUPI Gummi Pizza Permen Jelly 23gr

YUPI Gummi Pizza Permen Jelly 23gr

Rp. 3.000
Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rp. 104.600
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan