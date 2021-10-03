Breaking News:

Chord Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - George Benson, Kunci Gitar dari C

Berikut chord Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dari George Benson, kunci gitar dari C.

Chord Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - George Benson, Kunci Gitar dari C
net
George Benson - simak chord Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dari George Benson dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dari George Benson.

Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dipopulerkan oleh George Benson pada tahun 1985.

Lagu ini tergabung dalam album bertajuk 20/20.

Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You juga dinyanyikan ulang oleh Westlife pada 2006 lalu.

Berikut chord Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You oleh George Benson beserta lirik lagunya.

Chord Gitar Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - George Benson:

[Verse 1]
        C                   G                        Am
If I had to live my life without you near me
                                          F
The days would all be empty
          Dm                              G
The nights would seem so long

            C                 G                   Am
With you I see forever oh so clearly
                                        F
I might have been in love before
            Dm                     G
But it never felt this strong

           F                                    C
Our dreams are young and we both know
             Dm                         C
They'll take us where we want to go
F                         C
Hold me now Touch me now
Dm                    G
I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]
C                                                F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
             G                               E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                   G
One thing you can be sure of
F                          G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                   E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but
F                           G                               C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Verse 2]
C                      G                 Am
If the road ahead is not so easy
                                         F
Our love will lead the way for us
Dm                  G
Like a guiding star

C                                  G                Am
I'll be there for you if you should need me
                                   F
You don't have to change a thing
                   Dm                     G
I love you just the way you are

     F                               C
So come with me and share the view
     Dm                     C
I'll help you see forever too
F                         C
Hold me now Touch me now
Dm                  G
I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]
C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                  E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                   G
One thing you can be sure of
F                         G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                  E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but
F                           G                                C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                   E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                  G
One thing you can be sure of
F                          G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
        G                                     E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but
F                          G                                 C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

