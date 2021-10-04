Chord Gitar Still Can't Call Your Name - Pamungkas: Every Places That I Go, Every Roses That I Touch

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar Still Can't Call Your Name dari Pamungkas.

Still Can't Call Your Name merupakan lagu dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.

Lagu ini diaransemen ulang dan dirilis pada Februari 2021.

Berikut chord gitar Still Can't Call Your Name oleh Pamungkas, beserta lirik lagu:

[Intro]

Emaj7

Still can't call your name

Emaj7

Oh I still can’t call your name





[Verse 1]

F#m7

Somebody got time for me?

Emaj7

Last time I checked it's been too long

F#m7

Since you've been gone away very far from me

Emaj7

In my wildest dreams I sang your song





[Pre-Chorus]

Amaj7

In every places that I go

Dmaj7

Every roses that I touch

B/C# C#

It’s always you, yeah





[Chorus]

Emaj7

But I still can't call your name

Amaj7

Oh I still can't call your name

F#m7

Still I don't want to hear your name

C#m7 E

‘Cause I still can't call your name

Amaj7

Would you believe it?





[Instrumental]

Emaj7 Amaj7 Emaj7





[Verse 2]

F#m7

"Tu me manques de temps en temps"

Emaj7

That's somethin' you used to say

F#m7

You took cool pictures of me and kept it all for you

Emaj7

Photographic eyes, you got them for free





[Pre-Chorus]

Amaj7

Stoned and barely awake

Dmaj7

White t-shirt, dark pinky eyes

B/C# C#

Dry lips, you'd whisper my name





[Chorus]

Emaj7

But I still can't call your name

Amaj7

Oh I still can't call your name

F#m7

Still I don't want to hear your name

C#m7 E

‘Cause I still can't call your name





[Bridge]

N.C.

I've been up, work my ass today

N.C.

I've been growing so much and I took my time to say that I

N.C.

Still can't call your name

N.C.

I took a long proper nap today

N.C.

Staying grounded, took the year out, cut my hair and say that I

N.C.

Still can’t call your full name

Emaj7

I don't know why



No I don't know why

Amaj7

No I don't, I don't, I don't know why

Amaj7

Would you believe it?



(Á chaque fois que to m'embrasses)



(Tu preferes toujours la lèvre supériure)

Emaj7

Would you believe all of it?



(Et ton souffle, ça change le rhytme)



Yeah

Emaj7

(J'aime bien la façon dont tu marches quand t'es bourrée)





[Outro]

Amaj7

(Oh I still can't call your name)



(Et la façon dont tu me dis mon nom)

Amaj7

Je ne peux toujours pas



(Mais des fois tu deviens si cruelle)

Emaj7

Dire ton nom



(Et tu me dis tous le temps que tu detestes ton frère)



(Mais en vraie c'est parce que tu l'aimes trop)

Emaj7

Je ne peux pas



Je ne peux toujours pas



(Et ces jeans dechirés que tu portes)



Dire ton nom



(Comment tu l'enleves)

Amaj7 Amaj7 Emaj7

Je ne peux pas tu me manques de temps en temps

(Tribunnews.com)