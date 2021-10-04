Chord Gitar
Still Can't Call Your Name - Pamungkas: Every Places That I Go, Every Roses That I Touch
Still Can't Call Your Name merupakan lagu dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.
Lagu ini diaransemen ulang dan dirilis pada Februari 2021.
[Intro]
Emaj7
Still can't call your name
Emaj7
Oh I still can’t call your name
[Verse 1]
F#m7
Somebody got time for me?
Emaj7
Last time I checked it's been too long
F#m7
Since you've been gone away very far from me
Emaj7
In my wildest dreams I sang your song
[Pre-Chorus]
Amaj7
In every places that I go
Dmaj7
Every roses that I touch
B/C# C#
It’s always you, yeah
[Chorus]
Emaj7
But I still can't call your name
Amaj7
Oh I still can't call your name
F#m7
Still I don't want to hear your name
C#m7 E
‘Cause I still can't call your name
Amaj7
Would you believe it?
[Instrumental]
Emaj7 Amaj7 Emaj7
[Verse 2]
F#m7
"Tu me manques de temps en temps"
Emaj7
That's somethin' you used to say
F#m7
You took cool pictures of me and kept it all for you
Emaj7
Photographic eyes, you got them for free
[Pre-Chorus]
Amaj7
Stoned and barely awake
Dmaj7
White t-shirt, dark pinky eyes
B/C# C#
Dry lips, you'd whisper my name
[Chorus]
Emaj7
But I still can't call your name
Amaj7
Oh I still can't call your name
F#m7
Still I don't want to hear your name
C#m7 E
‘Cause I still can't call your name
[Bridge]
N.C.
I've been up, work my ass today
N.C.
I've been growing so much and I took my time to say that I
N.C.
Still can't call your name
N.C.
I took a long proper nap today
N.C.
Staying grounded, took the year out, cut my hair and say that I
N.C.
Still can’t call your full name
Emaj7
I don't know why
No I don't know why
Amaj7
No I don't, I don't, I don't know why
Amaj7
Would you believe it?
(Á chaque fois que to m'embrasses)
(Tu preferes toujours la lèvre supériure)
Emaj7
Would you believe all of it?
(Et ton souffle, ça change le rhytme)
Yeah
Emaj7
(J'aime bien la façon dont tu marches quand t'es bourrée)
[Outro]
Amaj7
(Oh I still can't call your name)
(Et la façon dont tu me dis mon nom)
Amaj7
Je ne peux toujours pas
(Mais des fois tu deviens si cruelle)
Emaj7
Dire ton nom
(Et tu me dis tous le temps que tu detestes ton frère)
(Mais en vraie c'est parce que tu l'aimes trop)
Emaj7
Je ne peux pas
Je ne peux toujours pas
(Et ces jeans dechirés que tu portes)
Dire ton nom
(Comment tu l'enleves)
Amaj7 Amaj7 Emaj7
Je ne peux pas tu me manques de temps en temps
