Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles: Say What You Wanna Say

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Brave dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Brave dinyanyikan oleh Sara Bareilles.

Video klip lagu ini telah tayang di kanal YouTube pribadinya sejak 14 Mei 2013.

Hingga Selasa (19/10/2021), video klip lagu Brave telah ditonton lebih dari 124 juta kali.

Kini lagu Brave kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: say what you wanna say and let the words fall out.

Chord Gitar Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles:

[Intro]

G

[Verse 1]

G

You can be amazing

G

You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug

Em

You can be the outcast

Em

Or be the backlash of somebody's lack of love

C

Or you can start speaking up

G

Nothing's gonna hurt you the way that words do

G

And they settle ‘neath your skin

Em

Kept on the inside and no sunlight

C

Sometimes a shadow wins

D

But I wonder what would happen if you

[Chorus]

G

Say what you wanna say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

G

With what you want to say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

[Post-Chorus]

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

[Verse 2]

G

Everybody's been there, everybody's been stared down

G

By the enemy

Em

Fallen for the fear and done some disappearing

Em

Bow down to the mighty

C

Don't run, stop holding your tongue

G

Maybe there's a way out of the cage where you live

Em

Maybe one of these days you can let the light in

C D

Show me how big your brave is

[Chorus]

G

Say what you wanna say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

G

With what you want to say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

[Bridge]

Em G

And since, your history of silence

C

Won't do you any good

C

Did you think it would?

Em G

Let your words be anything but empty

C D

Why don't you tell them the truth?

[Chorus]

G

Say what you wanna say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

G

With what you want to say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

[Ending]

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

Video Klip Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles:

(Tribunnews.com)