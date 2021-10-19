Chord Gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez, dari Kunci C: We Had a Kind of Love

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez

Berikut ini chord gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez

Simak chord gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez berikut ini. 

Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada Jumat (15/10/2021).

Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada Jumat (15/10/2021).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez

[Intro]

C G F C G
C G F C G

[Verse 1]

C                     G
We had a kind of love

                F             C
I thought that it would never end

      Dm          C                  G
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

Am                G
We talked around in circles and

F                 C 
We talked around and then

Dm              C                  G
I loved you to the moon and back again

         F              Am   G
You gave everything this golden glow

F                    C                   G
Now turn off all the stars, 'cause this I know

         F  G      C
That it hurts like so

C            G   F C   G
To let somebody go

[Verse 2]

C                 G
All the storms we weathered

     F                  C
Everything that we went through

        Dm               C             G
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?

       Am                G
When I called the mathematicians and

 F               C
I asked them to explain

          Dm           C            G
They said love is only equal to the pain

         F              Am    G
And when everything was going wrong

          F              C         G
You could turn my sorrow into song

      F     G    C
Oh it hurts like so

   C       G    F  C G
To let somebody go

   C       G    F  C G
To let somebody go

[Chorus]

 C G F C G
Oh

 C G F           C G
Oh   (Let somebody,  let somebody go)

C                     G
Oh, when you love somebody

F
When you love somebody

G
Got to let somebody know

C                     G
Oh, when you love somebody

F
When you love somebody

G
Got to let somebody know

Am G C                  G
So    when you love somebody

F
When you love somebody

G       Em         F
Then it hurts like so

   C       G    F
To let somebody go

   C          G
It hurts like so

   C       G    F  C G
To let somebody go

[Outro]
                                    C G F
But you're still with me now, I know

             C G
(Let somebody,  let somebody go)

 C G F            C G
Oh    (Let somebody,  let somebody go)

                                    Am G C F
But you're still with me now, I know

