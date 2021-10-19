Chord Gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez, dari Kunci C: We Had a Kind of Love

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Let Somebody Go - Coldplay feat Selena Gomez
[Intro]
C G F C G
C G F C G
[Verse 1]
C G
We had a kind of love
F C
I thought that it would never end
Dm C G
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend
Am G
We talked around in circles and
F C
We talked around and then
Dm C G
I loved you to the moon and back again
F Am G
You gave everything this golden glow
F C G
Now turn off all the stars, 'cause this I know
F G C
That it hurts like so
C G F C G
To let somebody go
[Verse 2]
C G
All the storms we weathered
F C
Everything that we went through
Dm C G
Now without you, what on earth am I to do?
Am G
When I called the mathematicians and
F C
I asked them to explain
Dm C G
They said love is only equal to the pain
F Am G
And when everything was going wrong
F C G
You could turn my sorrow into song
F G C
Oh it hurts like so
C G F C G
To let somebody go
C G F C G
To let somebody go
[Chorus]
C G F C G
Oh
C G F C G
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
C G
Oh, when you love somebody
F
When you love somebody
G
Got to let somebody know
C G
Oh, when you love somebody
F
When you love somebody
G
Got to let somebody know
Am G C G
So when you love somebody
F
When you love somebody
G Em F
Then it hurts like so
C G F
To let somebody go
C G
It hurts like so
C G F C G
To let somebody go
[Outro]
C G F
But you're still with me now, I know
C G
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
C G F C G
Oh (Let somebody, let somebody go)
Am G C F
But you're still with me now, I know
