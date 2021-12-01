Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men: Darlin I, I Can't Explain

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men di dalam artikel ini.

Musik Video On Bended Knee - Boyz II telah rilis 12 tahun yang lalu.

Belakangan ini, lagu On Bended Knee sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men:

[Intro]

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

[Verse 1]

D F#m D7

Darlin I, I can't explain, where did we lose our way,

G A

girl, it’s drivin’ me insane

D

And I know I just need one more chance

F#m D7

to prove my love to you, if you come back to me,

G A

I guarantee that I'll never let you go.

[Chorus]

D D7 G - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

D D7 G - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

D D7 G Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

D Em A ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

[Verse 2]

D F#m D7

So many nights I dream of you, holding my pillow tight,

G A

I know that I don't need to be alone.

D F#m

When I open up my eyes to face reality,

D7

every moment without you seems like eternity,

G A

I'm begging you, begging you : come back to me !

[Chorus]

D D7 G - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

D D7 G - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

D D7 G Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

D Em A ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

[Verse 3]

D

Baby, I’m sorry,

F#m

please forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done

D7

Please come back home girl, I know you put all your trust in me,

G A

I’m sorry, I let you down, please, forgive me !

Bm A

(sung : ) Gonna swallow my pride, say I'm sorry,

G A

stop pointing fingers, the blame is on me.

Bm F#m

I want a new life, and I want it with you,

G A Bm

if you feel the same, don't ever let it go.

F#m

You gotta believe in the spirit of love,

G A

it can heal all things, we won't hurt anymore.

Bm F#m

No I don't believe our love's terminal,

G

I'm down on my knees,

G D

begging you please, come home.

[Chorus]

D D7 G - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

D D7 G - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

D D7 G Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

D Em A ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

[Outro] (capo 3)

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

Video Klip Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men:

