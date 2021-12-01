Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men: Darlin I, I Can't Explain
Musik Video On Bended Knee - Boyz II telah rilis 12 tahun yang lalu. Belakangan ini, lagu On Bended Knee sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men:
[Intro]
C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G
[Verse 1]
D F#m D7
Darlin I, I can't explain, where did we lose our way,
G A
girl, it’s drivin’ me insane
D
And I know I just need one more chance
F#m D7
to prove my love to you, if you come back to me,
G A
I guarantee that I'll never let you go.
[Chorus]
D D7 G - A
Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?
D D7 G - A
Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?
D D7 G Gm
Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?
D Em A ( C )
Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.
C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G
[Verse 2]
D F#m D7
So many nights I dream of you, holding my pillow tight,
G A
I know that I don't need to be alone.
D F#m
When I open up my eyes to face reality,
D7
every moment without you seems like eternity,
G A
I'm begging you, begging you : come back to me !
[Chorus]
D D7 G - A
Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?
D D7 G - A
Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?
D D7 G Gm
Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?
D Em A ( C )
Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.
C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G
[Verse 3]
D
Baby, I’m sorry,
F#m
please forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done
D7
Please come back home girl, I know you put all your trust in me,
G A
I’m sorry, I let you down, please, forgive me !
Bm A
(sung : ) Gonna swallow my pride, say I'm sorry,
G A
stop pointing fingers, the blame is on me.
Bm F#m
I want a new life, and I want it with you,
G A Bm
if you feel the same, don't ever let it go.
F#m
You gotta believe in the spirit of love,
G A
it can heal all things, we won't hurt anymore.
Bm F#m
No I don't believe our love's terminal,
G
I'm down on my knees,
G D
begging you please, come home.
[Chorus]
D D7 G - A
Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?
D D7 G - A
Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?
D D7 G Gm
Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?
D Em A ( C )
Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.
[Outro] (capo 3)
C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G
Video Klip Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men:
