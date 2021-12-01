Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men: Darlin I, I Can't Explain

Musik Video On Bended Knee - Boyz II telah rilis 12 tahun yang lalu. Belakangan ini, lagu On Bended Knee sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men: Darlin I, I Can't Explain
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men di dalam artikel ini.

Musik Video On Bended Knee - Boyz II telah rilis 12 tahun yang lalu.

Belakangan ini, lagu On Bended Knee sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blue Jeans - Gangga: The Stains on My Blue Jeans

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta Tak Terpisahkan - Happy Asmara feat Delva: Roso Sayangmu Sudah Pergi

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men:

[Intro]

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x)    - G

[Verse 1]

D                 F#m                                     D7

  Darlin I, I can't explain, where did we lose our way,

              G                A

girl, it’s drivin’ me insane

             D

And I know I just need one more chance

     F#m                                     D7

to prove my love to you, if you come back to me,

                                 G                 A

I guarantee that I'll never let you go.

[Chorus]

              D                     D7                            G       - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

               D                    D7                          G       - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

                          D                    D7                            G   Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

         D                     Em             A                        ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x)    - G

[Verse 2]

D                               F#m                                 D7

   So many nights I dream of you, holding my pillow tight,

                                G               A

I know that I don't need to be alone.

              D                            F#m

When I open up my eyes to face reality,

            D7

every moment without you seems like eternity,

       G                                          A

I'm begging you, begging you : come back to me !

[Chorus]

              D                     D7                            G       - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

               D                    D7                          G       - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

                          D                    D7                            G   Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

         D                     Em             A                        ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x)    - G

[Verse 3]

  D

Baby, I’m sorry,

F#m

    please forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done

                                D7

Please come back home girl, I know you put all your trust in me,

        G                                 A

I’m sorry, I let you down, please, forgive me !

                             Bm                      A

(sung : ) Gonna swallow my pride, say I'm sorry,

  G                                      A

stop pointing fingers, the blame is on me.

   Bm                             F#m

I want a new life, and I want it with you,

            G                    A                    Bm

if you feel the same, don't ever let it go.

                                       F#m

You gotta believe in the spirit of love,

            G                                    A

it can heal all things, we won't hurt anymore.

        Bm                      F#m

No I don't believe our love's terminal,

        G

I'm down on my knees,

  G                                        D

begging you please, come home.    

[Chorus]

              D                     D7                            G       - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

               D                    D7                          G       - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

                          D                    D7                            G            Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

         D                     Em             A                        ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

[Outro] (capo 3)

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x)    - G 

Video Klip Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men:

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men
Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men
Chord Gitar On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan