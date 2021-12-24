Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh Alessia Cara.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Pixabay/FirmBee
Ilustrasi Chord gitar - Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh Alessia Cara. 

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh Alessia Cara.

Dirilis pada 2005, video klip Scars To Your Beautiful telah diunggah di kanal YouTube pribadi Allesia pada 11 Juli 2016.

Hingga Jumat (24/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 120 juta kali.

Kini lagu Scars To Your Beautiful tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark. You should know you're beautiful just the way you are.

Chord Gitar Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

F                         Am
She just wants to be
                       F
Beautiful she goes
                            Am
Unnoticed, she knows
      G               F
No limits she craves
                          Am
Attention, she praises

An image
         F
She prays to be
                            F
Sculpted by the sculptor

Verse:
                       F
Oh, she don't see
                          Am
The light that's shining
                                         F
Deeper than the eyes can find it
                                        Am
Maybe we have made her blind
            G                               F
So she tries to cover up her pain
                             Am
And cut her woes away
                                     F
'Cause covergirls don't cry

After their face is made

Reff:
                     F
But there's a hope
                                             Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
                                          F
You should know you're beautiful
                          Am
Just the way you are
        G                            F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                           Am
The world could change its heart
                            F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                    F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G         F                Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G         F                Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
        G                            F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                             Am
The world could change its heart
                             F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                    F
We're stars and we're beautiful

Verse:
                             Am
She has dreams to be
                    F
An envy, so she's starving you know,

Am                 G                     F
covergirls eat nothing she says
                                                         Am
"Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything"

                                F
"What's a little bit of hunger?"

"I could go a little while longer,"
 F
She fades away
G             F
She don't see her perfect,
               Am
She don't understand she's worth it
            F
Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface
     Am
Oh Oh
      G
Oh oh
         F
So to all the girls that's hurting
           Am
Let me be your mirror,
                        F
Help you see a little bit clearer

The light that shines within

Reff:
               F
There's a hope
                                             Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
                                         F
You should know you're beautiful
                          Am
Just the way you are
        G                            F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                            Am
The world could change its heart
                              F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                     F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G         F                Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G         F                Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
         G                         F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                           Am
The world could change its heart
                             F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                    F
We're stars and we're beautiful

No better you than the you that you are
No better you than the you that you are

No better life than the life we're living
No better life than the life we're living

No better time for your shine, you're a star
No better time for your shine, you're a star

Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful

Reff:
                 F
There's a hope
                                             Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
                                         F
You should know you're beautiful
                          Am
Just the way you are
       G                           F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                           Am
The world could change its heart
                              F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                    F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G         F                Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G         F                 Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
       G                           F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                           Am
The world could change its heart
                             F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                     F
We're stars and we're beautiful

Video Klip Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

