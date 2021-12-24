Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh Alessia Cara.
Dirilis pada 2005, video klip Scars To Your Beautiful telah diunggah di kanal YouTube pribadi Allesia pada 11 Juli 2016.
Hingga Jumat (24/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 120 juta kali.
Kini lagu Scars To Your Beautiful tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark. You should know you're beautiful just the way you are.
Chord Gitar Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:
F Am
She just wants to be
F
Beautiful she goes
Am
Unnoticed, she knows
G F
No limits she craves
Am
Attention, she praises
An image
F
She prays to be
F
Sculpted by the sculptor
Verse:
F
Oh, she don't see
Am
The light that's shining
F
Deeper than the eyes can find it
Am
Maybe we have made her blind
G F
So she tries to cover up her pain
Am
And cut her woes away
F
'Cause covergirls don't cry
After their face is made
Reff:
F
But there's a hope
Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
F
You should know you're beautiful
Am
Just the way you are
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
Verse:
Am
She has dreams to be
F
An envy, so she's starving you know,
Am G F
covergirls eat nothing she says
Am
"Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything"
F
"What's a little bit of hunger?"
"I could go a little while longer,"
F
She fades away
G F
She don't see her perfect,
Am
She don't understand she's worth it
F
Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface
Am
Oh Oh
G
Oh oh
F
So to all the girls that's hurting
Am
Let me be your mirror,
F
Help you see a little bit clearer
The light that shines within
Reff:
F
There's a hope
Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
F
You should know you're beautiful
Am
Just the way you are
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
No better you than the you that you are
No better you than the you that you are
No better life than the life we're living
No better life than the life we're living
No better time for your shine, you're a star
No better time for your shine, you're a star
Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful
Reff:
F
There's a hope
Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
F
You should know you're beautiful
Am
Just the way you are
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
Video Klip Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:
