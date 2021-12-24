Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Scars To Your Beautiful yang dipopulerkan oleh Alessia Cara.

Dirilis pada 2005, video klip Scars To Your Beautiful telah diunggah di kanal YouTube pribadi Allesia pada 11 Juli 2016.

Hingga Jumat (24/12/2021), video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 120 juta kali.

Kini lagu Scars To Your Beautiful tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark. You should know you're beautiful just the way you are.

Chord Gitar Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

F Am

She just wants to be

F

Beautiful she goes

Am

Unnoticed, she knows

G F

No limits she craves

Am

Attention, she praises

An image

F

She prays to be

F

Sculpted by the sculptor

Verse:

F

Oh, she don't see

Am

The light that's shining

F

Deeper than the eyes can find it

Am

Maybe we have made her blind

G F

So she tries to cover up her pain

Am

And cut her woes away

F

'Cause covergirls don't cry

After their face is made

Reff:

F

But there's a hope

Am

That's waiting for you in the dark

F

You should know you're beautiful

Am

Just the way you are

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

Verse:

Am

She has dreams to be

F

An envy, so she's starving you know,

Am G F

covergirls eat nothing she says

Am

"Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything"

F

"What's a little bit of hunger?"

"I could go a little while longer,"

F

She fades away

G F

She don't see her perfect,

Am

She don't understand she's worth it

F

Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface

Am

Oh Oh

G

Oh oh

F

So to all the girls that's hurting

Am

Let me be your mirror,

F

Help you see a little bit clearer

The light that shines within

Reff:

F

There's a hope

Am

That's waiting for you in the dark

F

You should know you're beautiful

Am

Just the way you are

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

No better you than the you that you are

No better you than the you that you are

No better life than the life we're living

No better life than the life we're living

No better time for your shine, you're a star

No better time for your shine, you're a star

Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful

Reff:

F

There's a hope

Am

That's waiting for you in the dark

F

You should know you're beautiful

Am

Just the way you are

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

Video Klip Lagu Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

(Tribunnews.com)