Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Snowman merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Sia, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya yang cocok dinyanyikan saat Natal.
Penulis: Oktaviani Wahyu Widayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Snowman merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan penyanyi asal Australia, Sia.
Lagu berjudul Snowman dirilis pertama kali oleh Sia pada 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.
Lagu Snowman masuk dalam album Natal milik Sia yang bertajuk Everyday is Christmas.
Lagu Snowman ini adalah salah satu lagu yang cocok dinyanyikan untuk memeriahkan Hari RayaNatal yang spesial.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe
Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia:
Dm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby
[Chorus]
E Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
G C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
E Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
F G
So come on let's go
C E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
C E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Am F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
[Hook]
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C
Baby
[Verse 2]
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby
[Chorus]
E Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
G C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
E Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
F G
So come on let's go
C E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
Am F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
C E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Am F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
[Hook]
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C E Am F
My snowman and me
C
Baby
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sentuh Hatiku - Maria Shandi: Bapa Sentuh Hatiku, Ubah Hidupku
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Natal di Hatiku - Nikita ft Wawan Yap: Indahnya Natal di Hatiku
Video Klip Snowman - Sia:
(Tribunnews.com)
Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu