Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Snowman merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan penyanyi asal Australia, Sia.

Lagu berjudul Snowman dirilis pertama kali oleh Sia pada 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.

Lagu Snowman masuk dalam album Natal milik Sia yang bertajuk Everyday is Christmas.

Lagu Snowman ini adalah salah satu lagu yang cocok dinyanyikan untuk memeriahkan Hari RayaNatal yang spesial.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe

Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia:

Dm

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

G

Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?

C

Darling

If you can't catch me

Am

Darling

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

G

A puddle of water can't hold me close

C

Baby

Can't hold me close

Am

Baby



[Chorus]



E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby



[Hook]



C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby



[Verse 2]

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun

G

Who'll carry me without legs to run?

C

Honey

Without legs to run

Am

Honey

Dm

Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear

G

Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?

C

Baby

If you don't have ears

Am

Baby



[Chorus]



E Am

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

G C

Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing

E Am

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

F G

So come on let's go

C E

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun

Am F

I love you forever where we'll have some fun

C E

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Am F

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby



[Hook]



C E Am F

My snowman and me

C E Am F

My snowman and me

C

Baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sentuh Hatiku - Maria Shandi: Bapa Sentuh Hatiku, Ubah Hidupku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Natal di Hatiku - Nikita ft Wawan Yap: Indahnya Natal di Hatiku

Video Klip Snowman - Sia:

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu