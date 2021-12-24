Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Snowman merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Sia, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya yang cocok dinyanyikan saat Natal.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube Sia
Snowman merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Sia, simak chord gitar dan lirik lagunya yang cocok diperdengarkan saat Natal. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Snowman merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan penyanyi asal Australia, Sia.

Lagu berjudul Snowman dirilis pertama kali oleh Sia pada 30 Oktober 2020, lalu.

Lagu Snowman masuk dalam album Natal milik Sia yang bertajuk Everyday is Christmas.

Lagu Snowman ini adalah salah satu lagu yang cocok dinyanyikan untuk memeriahkan Hari RayaNatal yang spesial.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Just Couldnt Save You Tonight - Ardhito Pramono ft Aurelie Moeremans

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Merry Christmas - Ed Sheeran feat Elton John, dari Kunci C: Kiss Me under the Mistletoe

Chord Gitar Snowman - Sia:

 Dm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
G
Who'll catch your tears if you can't catch me?
C
Darling
If you can't catch me
Am
Darling
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
  G
A puddle of water can't hold me close
C
Baby
Can't hold me close
Am
Baby

[Chorus]

  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
     E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   F       G
So come on let's go
      C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
     C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
       Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C
Baby

[Verse 2]
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you fear the sun
G
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
C
Honey
Without legs to run
Am
Honey
      Dm
Don't cry snowman, don't you shed a tear
G
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
C
Baby
If you don't have ears
Am
Baby

[Chorus]

  E                     Am
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      G                    C
Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
     E                   Am
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   F       G
So come on let's go
      C                 E
Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
  Am                     F
I love you forever where we'll have some fun
     C                            E
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
       Am                          F
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

[Hook]

   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C           E Am F
My snowman and me
   C
Baby

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sentuh Hatiku - Maria Shandi: Bapa Sentuh Hatiku, Ubah Hidupku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Natal di Hatiku - Nikita ft Wawan Yap: Indahnya Natal di Hatiku

Video Klip Snowman - Sia:

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Snowman - Sia
Chord Gitar Snowman
Chord Lagu Snowman
Snowman
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan