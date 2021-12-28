Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis: Slip Inside The Eye of Your Mind

Ilustrasi Chord Gitar. Chord gitar lagu Don't Look Back in Anger yang dinyanyikan oleh Oasis.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Don't Look Back in Anger yang dinyanyikan oleh Oasis.

Don't Look Back in Anger merupakan singel dalam album kedua Oasis yang berjudul (What's the Story) Morning Glory? , dirilis pada 1995.

Official musik video Don't Look Back in Anger telah disaksikan lebih dari 203 juta kali di YouTube Oasis.

[Intro]

C F C F

[Verse 1]

C G Am

Slip inside the eye of your mind

E7 F G

Don't you know you might find

C Am G

A better place to play

C G Am

You said that you'd never been

E7 F G

But all the things that you've seen

C Am G F

Slowly fade away

[Pre-Chorus]

F Fm C

So I start a revolution from my bed

F Fm C

'Cos you said the brains I had went to my head

F Fm C

Step outside, the summertime's in bloom

G

Stand up beside the fireplace

E7/G#

And take that look from off your face

Am G F G

You ain't ever gonna burn my heart out

[Chorus]

C G Am E7 F

So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late

G C Am G

as we're walking on by

C G Am E7

Her soul slides away,

F G

but don't look back in anger

C G Am E7 F G C Am G

I heard you say

[Verse 2]

C G Am

Take me to the place where you go

E7 F G C Am G

Where nobody knows, if it's night or day

C G Am

Please don't put your life in the hands

E7 F G C Am G

of a rock and roll band, who'll throw it all away



[Pre-Chorus]

F Fm C

I'm gonna start a revolution from my bed

F Fm C

'Cos you said the brains I had went to my head

F Fm C

Step outside, the summertime's in bloom

G

Stand up beside the fireplace

E7/G#

Take that look from off your face

Am G F G

'Cos you ain't ever gonna burn my heart out

[Chorus]

C G Am E7 F

So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late

G C Am G

As she's walking on by

C G Am E7

My soul slides away,

F G

But don't look back in anger

C Am G

I heard you say

[Solo]

| F Fm | C | x3

| G | E/G# |

| Am G | F | G | G N.C. |

[Chorus]

C G Am E7 F

So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late

G C Am G

As we're walking on by

C G Am E7

Her soul slides away,

F G

But don't look back in anger

C Am G

I heard you say

C G Am E7 F

So Sally can wait, she knows it's too late

G C Am G

as she's walking on by

C G Am

My soul slides away

F

But don't look back in anger

Fm

Don't look back in anger

C G Am E7 F Fm

I heard you say

C

At least not today

