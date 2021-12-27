Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drivers License - Oliver Rodrigo: And I Know Weren't Perfect

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drivers License yang dibawakan oleh Oliver Rodrigo.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Drivers License yang dipopulerkan oleh Oliver Rodrigo.

Lagu ini rilis pada 8 Januari 2021 dan menjadi singel debut dari Oliver Rodrigo.

Selain itu Drivers License menjadi satu di antara lagu dalam album yang bertajuk Sour.

Sementara video klip sudah diunggah di kanal YouTube Oliver Rodrigo dan telah ditonton lebih dari 326 juta kali sejak artikel ini ditulis.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo

[Verse 1]

G

I got my driver’s license last week

                                          Em

Just like we always talked about

'Cause you were so excited for me

                                         C

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

                                          G

Crying 'cause you weren't around

G

And you're probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

Em

She's so much older than me

 
She's everything I'm insecure about

             C

Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs

                                                            G

'Cause how could I ever love someone else?

[Chorus]

       C

And I know we weren't perfect

                                               G

but I've never felt this way for no one

       C

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay

               G

now that I'm gone

          Em            D                      G                  D/B        C

Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

           C6                             D                           G

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Verse 2]

G

And all my friends are tired

of hearing how much I miss you, but

Em

I kinda feel sorry for them

'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah

    C

Today I drove through the suburbs

                                                 G

and pictured I was driving home  to you

[Chorus]

      C

And I know we weren't perfect but

                                               G

but I've never felt this way for no one, oh-oh

       C

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay

               G

now that I'm gone

            Em            D                     G                   D/B      C

I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

           C6                             D                          G

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

[Bridge]

Em

Red lights, stop signs

C                                     G

I still see your face in the white cars, front yards

D                                             Em

Can't drive past the places we used to go to

          C                                  G

'Cause I still fuckin' love you, babe

          D

Oooooooooh

Em

Sidewalks we crossed

C                                         G

I still hear your voice in the traffic

                        D

We're laughing over all the noise

             Em

God I'm so blue, know we're through

     C                                   G

But I still fuckin' love you, babe

          D

Oooooooooh

[Chorus]

C

I know we weren't perfect

                                               G

but I've never felt this way for no one

      C

And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay

               G

now that I'm gone

           Em            D                      G                  D          C

'Cause you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me

           C6                             D                          G

'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

          C                               D                         Em

Yeah, you said forever, now I drive alone past your street

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Drivers License
Lirik Lagu Drivers License
Chord Drivers License
Lirik Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Chord Gitar Drivers License - Olivia Rodrigo
Chord Lagu Drivers License
