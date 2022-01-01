Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Fury of The Storm - DragonForce, Into The Fires of Forever

Inilah chord gitar lagu Fury Of The Storm dari DragonForce, kunci gitar reff dari E

Chord Gitar Fury of The Storm - DragonForce, Into The Fires of Forever
Freepik
Chord Gitar Fury Of The Storm - DragonForce 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Fury Of The Storm dari DragonForce.

Chord Gitar Fury Of The Storm - DragonForce:

Verse:

        C#m                                         
We are riding for the battlefield in force tonight  
                          F#m   E     C#m
Fury of the darkest evil cry for war  
C#m  
Far beyond the boundaries of hell and starlight  
                              A     E     B    
On the road to lands unknown forever more  

C#m  
Through the caverns far below our quest will lead us  
                                  F#m   E     C#m  
Onwards through the ice and snow forever more  
C#m  
Standing fighting full of hate the time has come now  
                                  A     E     B
Stand and sound the guns of glory cry for war  

Bridge:

F#m           A         E           C#m                
On wings of glory we will carry on  
F#m           C#m                 A                   B                 
Far across forgotten lands towards the distant sun  
E                             A
And in the darkness shining far beyond the starlight  
B                               A                         
Lightning is striking from the dark dawning shadows  
G#                         A                         
And in the kingdom of the everlasting sun         
          A                               B  
When the glory of the master's time has come!  

Chorus:

        E                 B           C#m               A  
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens  
          E                         A             B         
With the power of the universe we stand strong together  
        E                 B           C#m               A      
Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour  
    A             B           C#m  
For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!  

Verse:

C#m
Here we are the chosen ones we can not fail now  
                              F#m     G C#m
Spilling all the blood on the fires below  
C#m
Smashing through the boundaries with the fire and fury  
                                  A   E     B
Killing all the mortals down the winding road  

Bridge:

F#m             A           E               C#m        
Hellfires are raging the storm growing strong  
F#m               C#m         A                   B       
On the path to victory towards the distant sun  
E                             A
And in the darkness shining far beyond the starlight  
B                               A                         
Lightning is striking from the dark dawning shadows  
G#                         A                         
And in the kingdom of the everlasting sun         
          A                               B  
When the glory of the master's time has come!  

Chorus:

        E                 B           C#m               A  
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens  
          E                         A             B         
With the power of the universe we stand strong together  
        E                 B           C#m               A      
Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour  
    A             B           C#m  
For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!  

(Solo)

Chorus:

          E           B             C#m               A  
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens  
          E                         A             B         
With the power of the universe we stand strong together  
          F#           C#             D#m               B  
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens  
          F#                         B             C#         
With the power of the universe we stand strong together  
            F#           C#               D#m             B    
Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour  
    B             C#           D#m  
For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!  

