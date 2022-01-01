Chord Gitar Fury of The Storm - DragonForce, Into The Fires of Forever

Chord Gitar
Fury of The Storm - DragonForce
Inilah chord gitar lagu Fury Of The Storm dari DragonForce, kunci gitar reff dari E
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Fury Of The Storm dari DragonForce.
Chord Gitar Fury Of The Storm - DragonForce:
Verse:
C#m
We are riding for the battlefield in force tonight
F#m E C#m
Fury of the darkest evil cry for war
C#m
Far beyond the boundaries of hell and starlight
A E B
On the road to lands unknown forever more
C#m
Through the caverns far below our quest will lead us
F#m E C#m
Onwards through the ice and snow forever more
C#m
Standing fighting full of hate the time has come now
A E B
Stand and sound the guns of glory cry for war
Bridge:
F#m A E C#m
On wings of glory we will carry on
F#m C#m A B
Far across forgotten lands towards the distant sun
E A
And in the darkness shining far beyond the starlight
B A
Lightning is striking from the dark dawning shadows
G# A
And in the kingdom of the everlasting sun
A B
When the glory of the master's time has come!
Chorus:
E B C#m A
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens
E A B
With the power of the universe we stand strong together
E B C#m A
Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour
A B C#m
For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!
Verse:
C#m
Here we are the chosen ones we can not fail now
F#m G C#m
Spilling all the blood on the fires below
C#m
Smashing through the boundaries with the fire and fury
A E B
Killing all the mortals down the winding road
Bridge:
F#m A E C#m
Hellfires are raging the storm growing strong
F#m C#m A B
On the path to victory towards the distant sun
E A
And in the darkness shining far beyond the starlight
B A
Lightning is striking from the dark dawning shadows
G# A
And in the kingdom of the everlasting sun
A B
When the glory of the master's time has come!
Chorus:
E B C#m A
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens
E A B
With the power of the universe we stand strong together
E B C#m A
Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour
A B C#m
For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!
(Solo)
Chorus:
E B C#m A
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens
E A B
With the power of the universe we stand strong together
F# C# D#m B
Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens
F# B C#
With the power of the universe we stand strong together
F# C# D#m B
Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour
B C# D#m
For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!
