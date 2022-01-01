Chord Gitar Fury of The Storm - DragonForce, Into The Fires of Forever

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu Fury Of The Storm dari DragonForce.

Chord Gitar Fury Of The Storm - DragonForce:

Verse:

C#m

We are riding for the battlefield in force tonight

F#m E C#m

Fury of the darkest evil cry for war

C#m

Far beyond the boundaries of hell and starlight

A E B

On the road to lands unknown forever more

C#m

Through the caverns far below our quest will lead us

F#m E C#m

Onwards through the ice and snow forever more

C#m

Standing fighting full of hate the time has come now

A E B

Stand and sound the guns of glory cry for war

Bridge:

F#m A E C#m

On wings of glory we will carry on

F#m C#m A B

Far across forgotten lands towards the distant sun

E A

And in the darkness shining far beyond the starlight

B A

Lightning is striking from the dark dawning shadows

G# A

And in the kingdom of the everlasting sun

A B

When the glory of the master's time has come!

Chorus:

E B C#m A

Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens

E A B

With the power of the universe we stand strong together

E B C#m A

Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour

A B C#m

For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!

Verse:

C#m

Here we are the chosen ones we can not fail now

F#m G C#m

Spilling all the blood on the fires below

C#m

Smashing through the boundaries with the fire and fury

A E B

Killing all the mortals down the winding road

Bridge:

F#m A E C#m

Hellfires are raging the storm growing strong

F#m C#m A B

On the path to victory towards the distant sun

E A

And in the darkness shining far beyond the starlight

B A

Lightning is striking from the dark dawning shadows

G# A

And in the kingdom of the everlasting sun

A B

When the glory of the master's time has come!

Chorus:

E B C#m A

Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens

E A B

With the power of the universe we stand strong together

E B C#m A

Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour

A B C#m

For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!

(Solo)

Chorus:

E B C#m A

Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens

E A B

With the power of the universe we stand strong together

F# C# D#m B

Into the fires of forever we will fly through the heavens

F# B C#

With the power of the universe we stand strong together

F# C# D#m B

Through the forcing of power, we will soon reach the hour

B C# D#m

For victory we ride, Fury of the Storm!

