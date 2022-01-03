Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: You Both First, But Now I Give Up, Go Easy On Me Baby

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Adele berjudul Easy On Me, masih viral di TikTok.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Adele berjudul Easy On Me dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu dengan judul Easy On Me dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Adele.

Diketahui, lagu Easy On Me telah dirilis pada pertengahan Oktober 2021, lalu.

Hingga berita ini diturunkan, lagu tersebut masih ramai di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1] C Am There ain't no gold in this river Em F That I've been washing my hands in forever G C Am I know there is hope in these waters Em But I can't bring myself to swim F When I am drowning in this silence F Baby, let me in [Chorus] G C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Dm I was still a child C F G Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Dm I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me [Verse 2] G C There ain't no room Am For things to change Em When we are both so deeply F Stuck in our ways G C You can't deny Am How hard I have tried Em I changed who I was F To put you both first F But now I give up [Chorus] G C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Dm I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Dm I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me [Bridge] C Am I had good intentions Em And the highest hopes F But I know right now F It probably doesn't even show [Outro] G C Am G Go easy on me, baby Em Dm I was still a child C F Didn’t get the chance to C Am G Feel the world around me Em Dm I had no time to choose C F What I chose to do C Am Em F So go easy on me



(Tribunnews.com)