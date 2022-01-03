Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: You Both First, But Now I Give Up, Go Easy On Me Baby

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Adele berjudul Easy On Me, masih viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Easy On Me - Adele: You Both First, But Now I Give Up, Go Easy On Me Baby
The Guardian
Simak kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Adele berjudul Easy On Me, masih viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Adele berjudul Easy On Me dalam artikel berikut.

Lagu dengan judul Easy On Me dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Inggris, Adele.

Diketahui, lagu Easy On Me telah dirilis pada pertengahan Oktober 2021, lalu.

Hingga berita ini diturunkan, lagu tersebut masih ramai di aplikasi TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu TikTok Heat Waves - Glass Animals: Sometimes All I Think About is You

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Roman Picisan - Dewa 19, Viral di TikTok: Malam-malamku Bagai Malam Seribu Bintang

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]
            C                Am
There ain't no gold in this river
                Em                    F
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G            C                 Am
I know there is hope in these waters
             Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
    F
When I am drowning in this silence
            F
Baby, let me in
 
[Chorus]
G C   Am    G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Dm
I was still a child
 C    F                  G
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Dm
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
       C        Am   Em  F
So go easy on me
 
[Verse 2]
 G          C
There ain't no room
               Am
For things to change
             Em
When we are both so deeply
         F
Stuck in our ways
 G         C
You can't deny
        Am
How hard I have tried
          Em
I changed who I was
           F
To put you both first
              F
But now I give up
 
[Chorus]
G C   Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Dm
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Dm
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
      C  Am  Em     F
So go easy      on me
 
[Bridge]
C                Am
I had good intentions
            Em
And the highest hopes
                   F
But I know right now
                         F
It probably doesn't even show
 
[Outro]
G C   Am   G
Go easy    on me, baby
Em     Dm
I was still a child
 C    F
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am     G
Feel the world around me
Em       Dm
I had no time to choose
 C     F
What I chose to do
       C        Am   Em F
So go easy on me

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Monster, Viral di TikTok: I See Your Monsters I See Your Pain, Tell Me Your Problems

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Takut - Idgitaf, Viral di TikTok: Takut Tambah Dewasa, Takut Aku Kecewa

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Easy on Me - Adele
Chord Lagu Easy On Me - Adele
Chord Adele
penyanyi Adele
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan