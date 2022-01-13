Chord Gitar Iridescent - Linkin Park: Do You Feel Cold and Lost in Desperation You Build up All

Chord Gitar
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Iridescent yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Iridescent tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).
Linkin Park mengunggah video klip Iridescent di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Juni 2011.
Hingga kini, video klip Iridescent telah ditonton lebih dari 100 juta kali.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Iridescent - Linkin Park
Intro: Am F Am F
C
when you were standing
F
in the wake of devastation
C
when you were waiting
F
on the edge of the unknown
Am
with the cataclysm raining down
F
insides crying save me now
Am G
you were there and possibly alone
Reff:
C -F Am
do you feel cold and lost in desperation
-G C F Am
you build up all the failures all you've known
-G C -F Am -G
remember all the sadness and frustration
F G
and let it go..oooo oh
Am F Am F
let it go..
C
and in the burst of light
F
that blinded every angel
C
as if the sky had blown
F
the heavens into stars
Am -C
you felt the gravity of temper grace
F
falling into empty space
Am -C G
no one there to catch you in there arms
Reff:
C -F Am
do you feel cold and lost in desperation
-G C F Am
you build up all the failures all you've known
-G C -F Am -G
remember all the sadness and frustration
F G
and let it go..oooo oh
C ..Am G
let it go..
C..Am G
[All]
C Am G
do you feel cold and lost in desperation
C Am G
you build up all the failures all you've known
C Am G
remember all the sadness and frustration
F G
and let it go..oooo oh
C
let it go..
C Am G
let it go oooo..oh
C Am G
let it go oooo..oh
C Am G
let it go oooo..oh
F G
let it go oooo..
Reff:
C -F Am
do you feel cold and lost in desperation
-G C F Am
you build up all the failures all you've known
-G C -F Am -G
remember all the sadness and frustration
F G Am -G/B -C F G
and let it go oooo let it go
Am -G/B -C -F G Am..
