Chord Gitar Iridescent - Linkin Park: Do You Feel Cold and Lost in Desperation You Build up All

Chord Gitar Iridescent - Linkin Park

Intro: Am F Am F

C

when you were standing

F

in the wake of devastation

C

when you were waiting

F

on the edge of the unknown

Am

with the cataclysm raining down

F

insides crying save me now

Am G

you were there and possibly alone

Reff:

C -F Am

do you feel cold and lost in desperation

-G C F Am

you build up all the failures all you've known

-G C -F Am -G

remember all the sadness and frustration

F G

and let it go..oooo oh

Am F Am F

let it go..

C

and in the burst of light

F

that blinded every angel

C

as if the sky had blown

F

the heavens into stars

Am -C

you felt the gravity of temper grace

F

falling into empty space

Am -C G

no one there to catch you in there arms

Reff:

C -F Am

do you feel cold and lost in desperation

-G C F Am

you build up all the failures all you've known

-G C -F Am -G

remember all the sadness and frustration

F G

and let it go..oooo oh

C ..Am G

let it go..

C..Am G

[All]

C Am G

do you feel cold and lost in desperation

C Am G

you build up all the failures all you've known

C Am G

remember all the sadness and frustration

F G

and let it go..oooo oh

C

let it go..

C Am G

let it go oooo..oh

C Am G

let it go oooo..oh

C Am G

let it go oooo..oh

F G

let it go oooo..

Reff:

C -F Am

do you feel cold and lost in desperation

-G C F Am

you build up all the failures all you've known

-G C -F Am -G

remember all the sadness and frustration

F G Am -G/B -C F G

and let it go oooo let it go

Am -G/B -C -F G Am..

