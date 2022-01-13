Chord Gitar Iridescent - Linkin Park: Do You Feel Cold and Lost in Desperation You Build up All

Breaking News:

Lagu Iridescent tergabung dalam album In The End.

Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini Chord Gitar Iridescent yang dinyanyikan Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Iridescent yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Iridescent tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).

Linkin Park mengunggah video klip Iridescent di kanal YouTube-nya pada 3 Juni 2011.

Hingga kini, video klip Iridescent telah ditonton lebih dari 100 juta kali.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Iridescent - Linkin Park

Intro: Am F Am F

               C
when you were standing

                       F
in the wake of devastation

              C
when you were waiting

                      F
on the edge of the unknown

         Am
with the cataclysm raining down

 F
insides crying save me now

Am                           G
you were there and possibly alone

Reff:

            C               -F    Am
do you feel cold and lost in desperation

   -G        C                F          Am
you build up all the failures all you've known

 -G      C              -F      Am      -G
remember all the sadness and frustration

           F        G
and let it go..oooo oh

        Am  F Am F
let it go..

           C
and in the burst of light

                   F
that blinded every angel

          C
as if the sky had blown

                   F
the heavens into stars

             Am                -C
you felt the gravity of temper grace

F
falling into empty space

Am                       -C          G
no one there to catch you in there arms

Reff:

            C               -F    Am
do you feel cold and lost in desperation

   -G        C                F          Am
you build up all the failures all you've known

 -G      C              -F      Am      -G
remember all the sadness and frustration

           F        G
and let it go..oooo oh

       C ..Am  G
let it go..

C..Am G

[All]

            C                     Am     G
do you feel cold and lost in desperation

             C                           Am    G
you build up all the failures all you've known

         C                        Am      G
remember all the sadness and frustration

           F        G
and let it go..oooo oh

       C
let it go..

       C    Am  G
let it go oooo..oh

       C    Am  G
let it go oooo..oh

       C    Am  G
let it go oooo..oh

       F    G
let it go oooo..

Reff:

            C               -F    Am
do you feel cold and lost in desperation

   -G        C                F          Am
you build up all the failures all you've known

 -G      C              -F      Am      -G
remember all the sadness and frustration

           F    G         Am -G/B -C F G
and let it go oooo let it go

Am -G/B -C -F G Am..

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
